Toni Johnson, Coventry Local Schools, Coventry Local Schools Central Office, pupil services assistant.

Toni is an essential member of the pupil services department. She works closely with not only the pupil services director, but also the director of academic accountability. She makes sure both departments' federal grants are current by keeping the budgets up to date with expenditures. Toni is also the person that parents speak with first when calling into the office. Most often she can answer their questions, and if not, she is able to direct the call to who can help the caller best. Finally, Toni has become the go-to for all the teachers who work in special education for help with student records and district-to-district communication.

Elaine Allard, Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools, Kimpton Middle School, kitchen manager

Elaine has worked for Stow-Munroe Falls City School District for 28 years. She serves fresh-baked breakfasts and leaves her doors open well after the bell rings, just in case a student needed a breakfast but didn’t have time during breakfast time. She says that no student is going to go hungry under her watch. She works hard to prepare scratch cooked meals that meet the regulations and are fiscally responsible. She loves her students which is evident by the big smile on her face and the greetings and kind words she gives to each student who comes in for breakfast and lunch. She keeps an eye out for students who may need a meal or may be struggling with food insecurity at home and takes action. She is a crusader in the fight against child hunger.

Cindy Snyder, Barberton City Schools, Barberton Preschool, classroom assistant

Mrs. Snyder makes a difference by spreading kindness to all. She cares deeply about the students and will go above and beyond for them. She plans the art center for the classroom, and the students love going to Mrs. Snyder's table. She is thoughtful and patient, too. She has been known to leave a kind note on your desk just to brighten your day. Mrs. Snyder serves on a committee within the school dedicating time and energy to the success of the program. The school is thankful for the work she does on a daily basis.

Julie Davis, Springfield Local Schools, Spring Hill Elementary, educational assistant

Julie is a true team player. She does so much for the students at Spring Hill. She is the Everyday reading assistant, playground monitor and member of the parent group. She heads up many fundraisers and extra activities for students, parents and staff. She brings energy to all who meet her. She is a rare example of someone who dedicates her life to serving others.

Linda Golden, Hudson City Schools, Hudson High School, school counselor secretary

Linda is one of the Hudson High School counseling secretaries. The beginning of the year is one of the busiest times for that department, and she has demonstrated leadership and a welcoming environment for staff, students and families. Linda has also been helpful in assisting the new secretary as well as a new counselor to the building to transition into new positions. Linda is always friendly and makes it possible for the counseling office to operate smoothly and efficiently.

Kim Sherman, Manchester Local Schools, Manchester Middle School, PTA school volunteer

Kim is without a doubt a dedicated volunteer to not just the middle school but the entire Manchester district. She is a tireless volunteer for district children in making their lives better by providing activities and fundraising for them by working with administrators, staff and parents. She does all of this and works a full-time job.

Tania Johnson, Twinsburg City School District, Twinsburg High School, administrative assistant

Tania Johnson is the attendance administrator, and so much more. In her role, she must ensure that the school is in compliance with HB410. This means multiple calls home to determine the status of students, arranging meetings with support staff to provide support to families who have students with medical issues, and working with police to conduct wellness checks when students are absent from school. This is a role that takes organizational skills, persistence and patience. Tania exemplifies each one of these characteristics.

Joyce Hunt, Twinsburg City School District, executive director of the Emergency Assistance Center

Joyce Hunt is the executive director of the Emergency Assistance Center and a long-time partner of the Twinsburg City School District. She was influential in getting the PAWS on Child Hunger program started in 2014 at Wilcox Primary School. Joyce also supports the schools and community through the Fill-A-Bus food drive and by assisting client families to get the food, toiletries, and household items they need.