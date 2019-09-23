Name: Allison Millham

School: Nolley Elementary

School District: Manchester Local Schools

Residence: Jackson Township

Age: 39

Job Title: Speech-language pathologist

How long at district: I am starting my 13th year.

Family: Single

What is the most rewarding part of your position? Seeing my students make improvements in their speech and language skills.

What is the most challenging? Saying goodbye to students who graduate from speech-language therapy or move on to the middle school.

If you weren't doing this, you'd be... A genealogist.

Tell us something about the students you deal with that most people don't know or appreciate: Each one is so unique.

How do you unwind after a long day at work? Reading, cooking and researching my family's genealogy.

The students and coworkers would be surprised to know that.... I went to England and saw Queen Elizabeth in person and have the pictures to prove it.

What is the one responsibility about your position you didn't know existed before taking it? How much paperwork is required.