Name: George Nakovski

Schools: Barberton Middle School, Barberton Elementary West

School district: Barberton City School District

Residence: Barberton

Age: 42

Job title: Top Dog Coordinator

Watch D.O.G.S. (Dads Of Great Students) is a school-based male involvement program that supports safety and education in schools across the country. We are dads, stepdads, grandpas and other father figures who volunteer our time for a variety of school activities. We try to be positive male role models to all students and show up as often as we can.

How long at the district: Five years, three as coordinator

Family: Married 17 years. Two kids, Gavin 12, Mason 9.

What is the most rewarding part of your position? I think all of the dads in our program would agree, the time we get to spend in school with our own kids is the most rewarding. We all like to help around the school with activities and events, but getting to see how your own student spends their day is really great, that's what makes our program so unique.

What is the most challenging? Getting more dads and father figures involved in our program. Our program has about 35 dads in our district, which is great. And even though we grow a little each year, we always need more of our parents to get involved.

If you weren’t doing this, what would you be doing? As far as volunteering goes, this is all I can imagine doing. There are so many different ways to be a part of the schools and to help out.

Tell us something about the students you deal with that most people don’t know or appreciate: Greeting students at the door in the morning and just saying "good morning," giving a high-five can help set the tone for their entire day. I'd say that's one of my favorite things to do.