ART EXHIBITS

Joe Vitone: Family Records: Through Oct. 27 at the Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St. 330-376-9185 or www.akronartmuseum.org.

Function and Form Juried Art Exhibition: Through Oct. 5 at Summit Artspace on East Market, 140 E. Market St., Akron. Also, Just Ride Cycling Photos by Timothy Fitzwater through Oct. 5; Centuries of Cycling Vintage Bicycle Display through Oct. 5; Altered States, Works by Gail Marshall Taber through Oct. 19; and Art Prize in The Box Gallery through Oct. 5. www.summitartspace.org.

Fused: Garden Gallery of Art & Metal: Through Sunday at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. www.stanhywet.org.

Ohio Quilts: Through April 12, 2020, at the Kent State University Museum, 515 Hilltop Drive, Kent. 330-672-3450 or www.kent.edu/museum.

Kent State Glass@50: Through Oct. 4 in the CVA Gallery at Kent State Center for the Visual Arts, 325 Terrace Drive, Kent. www.kent.edu/art/.

Emerging Glass: Through Oct. 4 in the Payto Gallery at Kent State Center for the Visual Arts, 325 Terrace Drive. Kent. www.kent.edu/art/.

Tim Stover: Linear Integration: Through Oct. 5 at the KSU Downtown Gallery, 141 E. Main St., Kent. www.kent.edu/art/.

Culture/Counterculture — Fashions of the 1960s and ‘70s: Through Sept. 6, 2020, at the Kent State University Museum, 515 Hilltop Drive, Kent. 330-672-3450 or www.kent.edu/museum.

Evolution of the Football Jersey: Through January 12, 2020, in the Paul Brown Museum at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E. Also, 125 Years of the Greatest Football Rivalry in High School Football, through January, 2020. 330-833-4061 or www.massillonmuseum.org.

A Heritage of Harvest: The industry of Agriculture: Through Oct. 13 in the Aultman Health Foundation Gallery at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E., Massillon. 330-833-4061 or www.massillonmuseum.org.

Picturing Light: The Paintings of Richard Vaux: Through Oct. 6 in Studio M at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E. www.massillonmuseum.org.

Photography by Supporters of Relay for Life: Through Sunday in the Fred F. Silk Community Room Gallery at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E. www.massillonmuseum.org.

Artwork from the Boys and Girls Club of Massillon: Monday through Oct. 21 in the Fred F. Silk Community Room Gallery at Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E. There will be a public reception from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 9. 330-833-4061 or www.massillonmuseum.org.

Stark County Food: From Early Farming to Modern Meals: Monday through Oct. 6 in the Keller Gallery at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. 330-455-7043.

(POW!): Through Oct. 16 at Valley Art Center, 155 Bell St., Chagrin Falls. 440-247-7507 or www.valleyartcenter.org.

Cleveland Photographic Society: HOPE For The Future: Through Monday at Medina United Church of Christ, Congregational, 217 E. Liberty St., Medina. www.clevelandphoto.org.

I Sing The Body: Through Sunday at the Transformer Station, 1460 W. 29th St., Cleveland. https://transformerstation.org/.

seenUNseen: Through Nov. 16 at the Artists Archives of the Western Reserve, 1834 E. 123rd St., Cleveland. www.artistsarchives.org.

The Peer Show: Through Oct. 25 in the Cleveland Print Room, The ArtCraft Building, 2550 Superior Ave., Cleveland. www.clevelandprintroom.com.

Made in Cleveland: Through Oct. 17 in Tri-C’s Gallery East, Cuyahoga Community College, Eastern Campus, Education Center (EEC) 135, 4250 Richmond Road, Highland Hills. www.artistsarchives.org.

Design By Time: Through Nov. 24 at Ebert Art Center, the College of Wooster, 1220 Beall Ave., Wooster. 330-263-2495 or www.wooster.edu/cwam.

The Skull & Skeleton in Art VI — Folk Art to Pop Culture: Through Nov. 8 at The Gallery at Lakeland, 7700 Clocktower Drive, Kirtland. Artists reception, Boneyard Market, Costume Party and Benefit Auction from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 24. www.lakelandcc.edu/gallery.

Tim Schuckerow — Artist Retrospective: Through Oct. 25 intThe Florence O’Donnell Wasmer Gallery at Ursuline College, 2550 Lander Road, Pepper Pike. www.ursuline.edu/shuckerow.