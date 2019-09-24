The Black Keys are back.

After a much-needed four-year break, singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney have found their way back to each other and relaunched The Black Keys into the air of arenas around the country.

The tour stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Monday will promote the band’s ninth full-length studio album, “Let’s Rock.”

Before the duo toured behind its previous album “Turn Blue,” both members were already exhausted from years of producing albums and quickly touring for long periods of time. The “Turn Blue” recording sessions were not the happiest time for the Akron Firestone High School grads.

“‘Turn Blue’ was made under duress,” Carney said from Los Angeles where the band was finishing up rehearsals before the tour’s small opening night show at the Wiltern.

“Dan was emotionally exhausted. That record ... I’m proud of that record but we should've known that, OK, we did this record, but we don't have to put it out right now. Let's just take a year off. That's what we should’ve done,” he said.

Instead they did their usual intense globe-trotting tour cycle, and by the end of that tour everyone knew the two needed a lengthy break from the road and from The Black Keys. During the four-year break — the band's longest — both members spread their musical and personal wings.

Auerbach started his Easy Eye Sound label, co-writing and producing albums by interesting artists including country-soul songstress Yola and bluesman Robert Finley. He produced the album "Remember Me" by his father, songwriter Chuck Auerbach, as well as his own second solo album “Keep It Hid,” and recorded and toured with side band The Arcs. Auerbach also recorded with his heroes, singer/songwriter John Prine and did some sessions playing and recording songs by late local guitar legend Glenn Schwartz with help from Schwartz's James Gang replacement Joe Walsh.

Carney got married to singer Michelle Branch and the two procreated Rhys, a bouncing baby drummer (oh yeah, he’s gonna play drums), who recently celebrated his first birthday.

Carney built a studio in his garage and co-produced and co-wrote his wife’s first album in 14 years and toured as her drummer. He made a record with his Cleveland buddy, musician and writer John Petkovic, as Sad Planets. And he produced albums by tour-opener *repeat repeat, K Records founder Calvin Johnson and produced and co-wrote Nashville-based singer Jessy Wilson's simmering, soulful 2019 album “Phase,” which went woefully underheard.

“I've lost faith in humanity. We made it in garage studio. I’m really proud of it and also it’s shocking how hard it is to get things heard in 2019. It's really crazy and everything is driven by Mark Zuckerberg algorithms. Popular trash. We're trying to avoid the trash heap,” Carney said.

Working together



But to avoid the trash heap, the band had to get back together in a studio and make a record. They convened last September at Easy Eye with no pre-planning, no ideas or preconceived notions of what it should sound like.

“We just wanted to go in there and actually hang out and have fun and just get the ball rolling again. Let's just go see what happens. It's kind of how we’ve always done that,” Carney said.

“‘Breaking Down’ was the first song we did. It was weird, we didn’t really discuss the tone or anything,” he said, noting that the easy grooving, harmony-laden tune was essentially done in their first hour together in the studio. The classic rock-sounding “Every Little Thing,” came a few days later.

Quickly, the two fell back into their creative groove, and in a few a weeks they had the bones of more than 25 tunes, necessitating a break so Auerbach could pick which ideas were ready for lyrics. Early on in the process they realized that one thing the new batch of songs didn’t need was keyboards. During his stint as producer and co-songwriter Carney said he found himself playing a lot of guitar, and when they reconvened it turned out Auerbach had also been spending quality time with his main instrument.

“Maybe because it’s the best instrument,” Carney reasoned. “The reason we both got into music was that instrument. ...

“It goes back to me watching [indie rock guitarist] Jon Spencer and Judah Bauer wrestle their guitars on stage and try and control it. It's a truly visceral thing that can only happen when you're playing with a live wire, and it's [frickin'] cool. Yeah, [frickin’] rock 'n' roll,” he said.

Instead of the vintage organs or synths that have peppered the last few albums, Auerbach dug deep into his collection of fuzz, overdrive and distortion. “Let’s Rock” is layered with fuzzed-out melodic licks and riffs and chords. Unlike the melancholic, hazy psychedelia of “Turn Blue,” which had some of the band’s longest songs, “Let’s Rock” is a study in musical economy. The dozen sub-four-minute songs are closely sequenced with no fancy endings or fades and range from punchy radio-ready tunes such as “Go” and the March Madness licensed “Lo/Hi,” the old-school stomp of “Shine A Little Light,” the peppy country-ish shuffle of “Get Yourself Together” to the simmering bass-heavy “Turn Blue”-ish “Tell Me Lies.”

“Let’s Rock” was released in late June and debuted at the top of the US Top Current Album chart, No. 1 on the Alternative Album sales and the Top Rock Albums charts and was No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

On the road

Now, the band’s back on the road but not with its usual year-plus touring cycle stretching out before it. The Black Keys were announced to play the ill-fated Woodstock 50 but pulled out when the planning went south. Instead, the band will focus on the States for the rest of the year and then see what happens in 2020.

The 2019 touring band includes fellow Ohioans and brothers Andrew and Zachary Gabbard of Cincinnati stoner rock band Buffalo Killers as well as stunt guitarist Steve Marion, aka, recording artist Delicate Steve, giving the band a three-guitar attack.

For old-school fans, that means that many older tunes with heavily overdubbed guitars will sound even more familiar.

“We've been learning the set and it’s crazy because on the first couple of records we made, I think we called it the “triplephonic guitar” where we'd have Dan play through a track and then overdub it twice and three guitar tracks. It’s weird, so now when we play some of the older stuff it sounds a lot like it does on the record,” Carney said. The augmented band has learned about 25 songs and plans to occasionally add new songs while on the road.

The Black Keys also teamed up with Modest Mouse, another guitar-heavy band with more than 20 years under its collective belt of whom Carney has been a longtime fan.

And if any longtime fans worry that after 20 years and several Grammys and hit records, The Black Keys may have grown weary of playing their hits and may try to skip a few fan favorites to stave off any onstage boredom, Carney says that will never be a problem.

“As just a fan of music any song that we put out that was a hit we will play. You know Nirvana not wanting to play '(Smells Like) Teen Spirit' and all that kind of stuff.” he said.

But what about artists such as [Carney favorite] Captain Beefheart who would remind overzealous concertgoers shouting out requests, “I am not a jukebox.”

“Captain Beefheart never had a “Lonely Boy.” If he did, he'd probably play that [song] every night. I love playing a Junior Kimbrough cover at the arena in Cleveland. That’s really cool. But to play “Howlin' For You” or “Lonely Boy” is so much [frickin'] fun I can't imagine not. You'd have to actually hate the song a ton to not want to play it.”

Malcolm X Abram can be reached at mabram@thebeaconjournal.com or 330-996-3758. Like him on Facebook at http://on.fb.me/1lNgxml, and follow him on Twitter @malcolmabramABJ.