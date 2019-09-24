CLASSICAL

Tuesday Musical Decompression Chamber featuring the Escher String Quartet: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Mustard Seed Highland Square, 867 W. Market St., Akron. For more information, see www.mustardseedmarket.com.

University of Alarpm Symphony Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, First Congregational Church, 292 E. Market St., Akron. With faculty trumpeter Jim Johnson. Free. 330-972-8301 or concerts@uakron.edu.

Apollo’s Fire Baroque Bistro presents Tuscan Sun: noon Friday, Cleveland Museum of Art, 11150 East Blvd., Cleveland. Featuring Brian Kay, plucked instruments, Amanda Powell, soprano, and Apollo’s Fire performing “Pizzica di San Vito.” Free. For more information and tickets, see https://apollosfire.org.

Apollo’s Fire Baroque Bistro presents Tuscan Sun: 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Mustard Seed Market, 3885 W. Market St., Akron. Featuring Brian Kay, plucked instruments, Amanda Powell, soprano, and Apollo’s Fire performing “Pizzica di San Vito.” $26. For more information and tickets, see https://apollosfire.org.

The Canton Symphony Orchestra with the Speedbumps: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2331 17th St. NW, Canton. $22-$32. 330-452-2094 or www.cantonsymphony.org.

Youngstown Symphony Orchestra: 8 p.m. Saturday, Ford Family Recital Hall, 260 W. Federal St., Youngstown. Randall Craig Fleischer, conductor, and Michael Strauss, viola. Program: Stamitz, Viola Concerto; Rossini, "The Silken Staircase," and Beethoven, Symphony No. 4. $20-$55. 330-744-0264 or www.youngstownsymphony.com.

Apollo’s Fire Baroque Bistro presents Tuscan Sun: 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Music Box Supper Club, 1148 Main Ave., Cleveland. Featuring Brian Kay, plucked instruments, Amanda Powell, soprano, and Apollo’s Fire performing “Pizzica di San Vito.” $26. For more information and tickets, see https://apollosfire.org.

Malone University Faculty Artist Series presents Spire Duo: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Stewart Room in the Randall Campus Center, 2600 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton. Spire Duo features Emma Rose Lynn, soprano, and Andrew Pham, piano. Free. For more information, see www.spireduo.com.

Apollo’s Fire 25th Anniversary Season Opener “Vivaldi’s Four Seasons - Rediscovered:” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bath Church UCC, 3980 W. Bath Road, Akron. With Vivaldi’s Concerto for Two Cellos. Featuring Alan Choo, violin, Susanna Perry Gilmore, violin, René Schiffer, cello, and Ezra Setzler, cello. $12-$72. https://apollosfire.org/.

University of Alrpm Wind Symphony: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Guzzetta Recital Hall, 157 University Ave., Akron. Free. 330-972-8301 or concerts@uakron.edu.