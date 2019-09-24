COMEDY

Anjelah Johnson: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Masonic Cleveland Auditorium, 3615 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. $39.50-$59.50. www.masoniccleveland.com.

Funny Stop Comedy Club: Rich Vos, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1757 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls. $6 and up. 330-923-4700 or www.ticketor.com/funnystop.

Hilarities 4th Street Theatre: Nate Craig, 7 p.m. Thursday; Mike E. Winfield, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Nate Craig, 7 p.m. Sunday; The Pump & Dump Show: Parentally Incorrect, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 2035 E. Fourth St., Cleveland. 21 or older. www.pickwickandfrolic.com or 216-241-7425.

Improv: Rob Allen, 7:30 p.m. Thursday; Rodney Perry, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Sugar Warehouse, 1148 Main Ave., Cleveland Flats. $8 and up. 216-696-4677.

Kathleen Madigan: 8 p.m. Saturday, Playhouse Square Ohio Theatre, 1515 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. $45. 216-241-6000 or www.playhousesquare.org.

Point of No Return Improv: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Quirk Cultural Center, 1201 Grant Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. $5. www.pnrimprov.org.

Ron White: 8 p.m. Friday, Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave., North Canton. $55-$214. 330-454-8172 or https://cantonpalacetheatre.org.

Sober is the New High starring Greg Kritikos: 9 p.m. Saturday, Angry Avocado, 217 Main Ave., Canton. With Jeff Feller and Chirs Ketler. Free. www.eventbrite.com/e/sober-is-the-new-high-starring-greg-kritikos-tickets-67840182813.