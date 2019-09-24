Lovers of classic jazz or folks interested in documentaries about interesting people should consider heading up to the Cedar Lee Theatre in Cleveland Heights sometime this weekend to check out “Birth of the Cool,” the brand spanking new film about the life and music of music icon and innovator Miles Davis.

The highly influential trumpeter’s career and life were both incredibly unique and fraught with many of the pitfalls we associate with highly creative and complex famous dudes; drug issues, women issues, self-destructive issues, an underlying quiet seething anger at the societal, racial and musical status quo of the times and a creative restlessness that for many in the jazz world turned him from a musical hero to a commercial heel. He was also a super cool cat with an incredible eye for young talent.

The film was directed by three-time Emmy winner Stanley Nelson who was given full access to the Davis estate filling the film with never-before-seen concert and studio footage including the game-changing “Kind of Blue” band and a who’s-who of talking heads who worked with and/or loved Davis including Quincy Jones, Wayne Shorter, Herbie Hancock and even a few of the women he loved, abused and lost including his first wife, the late actress/dancer Frances Taylor who died in 2018.

The film is narrated with Davis’ words — many from his autobiography — in his signature quiet, raspy voice imitated by actor Carl Lumbly.

Coincidentally, by which I mean carefully plotted synergistic planning of major marketing opportunities for a legacy artist, back in June, Blue Note/Urban Legends/UMe released “The Complete Birth of the Cool” sessions celebrating the 70th anniversary of the album and chronicling the legendary nonet that included players such as Max Roach, Lee Konitz and of course, arranger Gil Evans that recorded the iconic album. The film contains all of the dozen recorded tracks as well as the only existing live recording of the band, cool rare photographs and an essay reminding everyone why the album and its contents were so important to the music world.

Ronstadt's voice

While you're up in Cleveland doing the cinema thing, why not do a double shot and check out a documentary about another musical trailblazer. “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” tells the story of the record-breaking singer whose popularity in the 1970s with slickly produced hits such as “You’re No Good” and “When Will I Be Loved” earned the “girl singer” five platinum albums in a row, a feat — which given the number of top-tier women pop stars we have now — doesn’t often get the level of respect it deserves.

Similar to Davis, Ronstadt was creatively restless after building a career as a major pop artist and concert draw. She turned her talents to other music from the operettas of Gilbert and Sullivan to her “What’s New” album being the artist who popularized the “American Songbook” revival trend followed by many of her contemporaries including Rod Stewart, Willie Nelson and Paul McCartney.

She also defied industry logic and recorded albums of Mexican canciones from her childhood which were also successful.

Ronstadt who has Parkinson’s Disease and retired in 2012 fully cooperated with the film and tells many of her own stories.

Both “Birth of the Cool” and “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” are showing this weekend. Go to clevelandcinemas.com for showtimes and ticket prices.

Blu Jazz+ show

Since we’re talking about jazz and singing women, Blu Jazz+ welcomes back Nashville singer Dara Tucker who has a new well-received album “The Seven Colors,” her fifth released this past spring and partially financed through a successful Indiegogo campaign. She'll play at the Akron hot spot from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Produced by guitarist and occasional tour mate Charlie Hunter, Tucker applies her honeyed contralto and songwriting to an eclectic collection of tunes that cover jazz, soul, folk-pop a dash of blues and funk.

