NEW SHOWS

Jazz @ The Civic presents The Michael Austin Project: 8 p.m. Oct. 12, Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. $20. 330-253-2488 or www.akroncivic.com.

DOKKEN and Lita Ford: 8 p.m. Oct. 21, Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St. $35-$45. 330-253-2488 or www.akroncivic.com.

Zach Deputy: 8 p.m. Dec. 13, The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. 877-987-6487 or www.thekentstage.com.

An Evening with Chevy Chase: 7 p.m. Dec. 20, Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. Following a showing of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” Chase will be on stage for a live Q&A. Tickets start at $39. 330-253-2488 or www.akroncivic.com.

Brett Michaels: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 26, Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N., Canton. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. $49.50 and $89.50. 330-454-8172 or www.cantonpalacetheatre.org.

Dancing With the Stars - Live Tour 2020: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4, Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St. Dancers may include Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Gleb Savchenko and Emma Slater. $49.50-$79.50. 330- 253-2488 or www.akroncivic.com.

American Authors: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22, Goodyear Theater, 1201 E. Market St., Akron. With Magic Giant, $25-$37.50. www.goodyeartheater.com.

Sinbad: 8 p.m. April 18, MGM Northfield Park Center Stage, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. $35-$55. www.ticketmaster.com.

An Intimate Evening with David Foster: 7 p.m. May 3, 2020, Playhouse Square Connor Palace Theatre, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. With Katharine McPhee. $35-$75. 216-241-6000 or www.playhousesquare.org.