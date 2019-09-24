Et Cetera

“Dark Universe” Planetarium Show: 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon and 4 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, 1 Wade Oval Drive, Cleveland. $5 with museum admission. www.cmnh.org.

Greater Cleveland Aquarium: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, last admission is at 4 p.m., Nautica Entertainment Complex, 2000 Sycamore St., Cleveland. Features more than 50 tanks, which are home to thousands of living creatures including the Ohio-native brook trout, piranhas and sand tiger sharks that measure more than 7 feet. $19.95, $13.95 for children ages 2-12. www.GreaterClevelandAquarium.com.

Akron Art Museum Free Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St. Free admission and special programming. www.akronartmuseum.org.

Italian Center Spaghetti Dinner: 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Italian Center, 134 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron. $7-$8. 330-535-3919.

Buckeye Sports Center Ski Fest 2019: 6-9 p.m. Thursday at Buckeye Sports Center, 4610 State Road, Peninsula. Featuring a fashion show, live entertainment, beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres, early access to merchandise and a silent auction. Tickets are $25. For tickets, go to www.clevelandskifest.com or www.buckeyesportscenter.com.

Eric Olson, MA presents “All the Marbles: The 2,000 Year History of Akron’s Lock 3”: 7 p.m. Thursday at 209 S. Main St., Akron. In this illustrated lecture a brief overview of the storied past of this park spanning 2,000 years of change will be presented. Free. For more information, call Dr. Timothy Mathney at 330-972-6829 or email matney@uakron.edu.

Friday Flea at Spring Hill: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Spring Hill Historic Home, 1401 Spring Hill Lane NE, Massillon. Vendors of all types will be on hand. Free. www.springhillhistorichome.org/fridayflea/.

Fantasy Dragon Eggs: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Friday at the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Grades 7-12 are invited to make their own Fantasy Dragon Egg, using plastic eggs, hot glue, and paint. Free. For more information, call 330-832-9831, ext. 312, or go to www.massillonlibrary.org.

Polish American Club Fish Fry: 4:30-8 p.m. Friday at the Polish American Club, 472 E. Glenwood Ave., Akron. Starting at $7.95. 330-253-0496.

Immaculate Heart of Mary 2nd Annual Fall Festival and Craft Market: 6-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m Sunday at IHM, 1905 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls. A weekend of food, music, craft market, family friendly activities and games. Music includes: Out of Eden on Friday, Revolutionary Pie and the Ninja Cowboys Saturday, and Taylor Tripodi on Sunday. For more information, go to www.ihmfallfestival.com.

Ballroom Nights: 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Quirk Cultural Center, 1201 Grant Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. Ages 16 and older. For more information, call 330-971-8425 or 330-971-8225.

Astronomy Club of Akron: 8 p.m. Friday at New Franklin City Hall, 5611 Manchester Road. Dr. Patrick Durrell, Youngstown State University professor, researcher and Director of the Beecher-Ward Planitarium, presents "Studying Galaxies With the Hubble Space Telescope." For more information, go to www.acaoh.org.

A New Adventure Widows & Widowers social group: 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Bob Evans, 175 Howe Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. 330-929-5430 or 330-630-9275.

A New Beginning Social Group for Widows and Widowers: 9 a.m. Saturday at Thano’s Restaurant, 71 Fifth St. SE, Barberton. 330-745-6239.

Barberton Mum Fest 2019: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Lake Anna Park, 615 W. Park Ave., Barberton. Includes potted mum sale, entertainment, arts and crafts, food, water ski shows, kids place and more. For more information, go to www.cityofbarberton.com.

Alexander Hamilton presentation: 1 p.m. Saturday at Akron-Summit County Public Library, Green branch, 4046 Massillon Road. Presented by John Foster, Adult Information Services Librarian from Mentor Public Library. 330-896-9074.

Hoover-Price Planetarium Show “The Universe at Large”: 1 p.m. Saturday at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. 330-455-7043.

Spring Hill Historic Home Tours: 1-4 p.m. Saturday-Monday through September at Spring Hill Historic Home, 1401 Springhill Lane NE, Massillon. $5, $4 seniors and students, ages 5 and under free. For more information, call 330-833-6749 or go to www.springhillhistorichome.org.

Books to Ballet: 2 p.m. Saturday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Join Ballet in the City for an engaging, interactive program that merges literacy, music, and ballet for children. Participating families will receive tickets to attend Ballet in the City’s presentation of the Ashley Bouder Project. Ages 6-12. Registration required, call 330-928-2117.

Yippee for Trees: 2 p.m. Saturday at the Hudson Library & Historical Society, 96 Library St. Children in grades K through 2 will enjoy a story and a craft, then head outside for a workshop on identifying local trees. To register, call 330-653-6658, ext. 1020 or go to www.hudsonlibrary.org.

Bluegrass Saturday Nights: 7-11 p.m. Saturday at Homerville Community Center, state Route 301. All pickers welcome; open stage and jam rooms. 330-416-2222.

Honey Harvest Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave. The event will include many activities that focus on the importance of bees and other pollinators. For more information, call 330-375-2550 or go to www.akronzoo.org.

City of Green OktoberFest: 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Raintree Golf & Event Center, 4350 Mayfair Road, Green. Includes music by Al Zimmerman Combo Band, food and beer garden. There will be a pre-Oktoberfest golf scrabble beginning at 9 a.m. for $30 per person. Cost for the OktoberFest is $20 per person or $35 per couple, includes beer and food samples. Ages 17 and under are $5. For more information, go to www.golfraintree.com.

Massillon Cemetery Walking Tour: 2 p.m. Sunday at the Massillon Cemetery, 1827 S. Erie St. The walk winds about a mile and a quarter along wooded lanes through the 173-year-old cemetery. The tour is $7. For more information, call 330-832-8469.

The History of Amateur Radio with Ron Rittenhouse: 7 p.m. Monday at the Rodman Library’s Main Auditorium, 215 E. Broadway St., Alliance. The presentation features the concepts and functions of amateur radio, also known as ham radio. Free. For more information, call 330-821-2665, ext. 101.

Carovillese Club Spaghetti Dinner: 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Carovillese Club, 570 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., Akron. $6 to $8.25. 330-929-6767.

Titanic: The Unsinkable Legend: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Akron-Summit County Public Library, Goodyear Branch, 60 Goodyear Blvd., Akron. Carl Quatraro will discuss five areas of myths about the R.M.S. Titanic. 330-784-7522.

Emerald Valley Mothers of Multiples: 6:45-8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Middleburg Heights Community Center, Room B, 16000 Bagley Road, Cleveland. For more information, go to www.bigtent.com/groups/evmomc.

Songwriters’ Workshops: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Massillon Musum, 121 Lincoln Way E. Folk singer and songwriter Bryan Stahl offers songwriters’ workshops for students ages 14 and older. Free. For information, go to www.BryanStahl.com.