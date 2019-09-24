THURSDAY

Mindfulness in Nature: A slow, mindful walk around Black Bear Trail, 9-11:30 a.m., Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 330-865-8065.

Hudson Springs Park Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 2 p.m. Meet at 7095 Stow Road, Hudson. Hike leader Billy Stacy. For more information, see www.akronhikers.org.

FRIDAY

Furnace Run History Hike: A leisurely hike to learn about the nature and history of Furnace Run Metro Park, 5:30 p.m., Furnace Run Metro Park, Tuscarawas Meadows Area, 2620 Harrington Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Night Hike and Fire: Learn about animals that are active at night and earn Fall Hiking Spree credit, 7-9 p.m., Firestone Metro Park, Tuscarawas Meadows Area, 2620 Harrington Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Wilbeth Road Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 392 W. Wilbeth Road, Akron. Hike leader Mary Pawlicki. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

SATURDAY

Fish of the Cuyahoga: Search for different fish that inhabit the Cuyahoga River, 1-3 p.m., Bike & Hike Trail, State Route 91 Lot, 130 N. Main St., Munroe Falls. 330-865-8065.

Western Reserve Greenway Trail/Austinburg Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 1- to 14-mile hike at 10 a.m. Meet at Lampson Road Staging Area in Austinburg. Hike leader Chris Tiedemann. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Beechdrop Hike at Huston Brumbaugh Nature Center: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 4-mile hike at 10 a.m. Meet at 16146 Daniel St. NE, Minerva. Hike leader Paul Hobe. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

SUNDAY

Birds of Prey Hike: Learn about some common raptors and how to identify them, 9:30-11 a.m., Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail, Big Bend Trailhead, 1337 Merriman Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Nature Drawing for Kids: Join an interpretive artist for this hands-on lesson in nature drawing for ages 6-12, noon to 1:30 p.m. and 2-3:30 p.m., F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Goodyear Metro Park Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 2 p.m. Meet at 2077 Newton St., Akron. Hike leader Lester Phillips. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Scarecrow Building Workshop: Build a scarecrow to decorate the grounds of Liberty Park for the month of October, 3:30-5 p.m., Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. Advance registration required, 330-865-8065.

O’Neil Woods at Ira Road/Buckeye Trail Hike: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 6-mile hike at 2 p.m. Meet at 3801 Riverview Road, Peninsula. Hike leader Lynn Lenart. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

MONDAY

Towner’s Woods Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 2264 Ravenna Road, Kent. Hike leader Billy Stacy. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Me & My Dog Hike Metzger Park: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 5-mile hike at 6 p.m. Meet at 1420 S. Nickelplate St., Louisville. Hike leader Karla Bedard. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

TUESDAY

H&B at 303 Leisure Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 4-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 64 W. Streetsboro Road, Boston Heights. Hike leader Roy Kress. For more information, see www.akronhikers.org.

Firestone Metro Park Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 4-mile hike at 4 p.m. Meet at 2620 Harrington Road, Akron. Hike leader Bruce Ahonen. For more information, see www.akronhikers.org.

Firestone Metro Park Leisure Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 3-mile hike at 4 p.m. Meet at 2620 Harrington Road, Akron. Hike leader Roy Kress. For more information, see www.akronhikers.org.

WEDNESDAY

Vasnderhoof Road Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 2445 Vanderhoof Road, Barberton. Hike leader Chris Tiedemann. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Hike & Fire – Flight at Night: Take a hike in search of creatures that take flight at night, then gather round the fire to listen to stories about these creatures, 6:30 p.m., Firestone Metro Park, Tuscarawas Meadows Ave., 2620 Harrington Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.