THURSDAY SEPT. 26

Andy Grammer: 7 p.m., $33. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Mac DeMarco: Doors open 7 p.m. Agora Theater & Ballroom, www.agoracleveland.com/events.

Amy Grant: 7:30 p.m., $43.50-$64.50. Canton Palace Theatre, www.ticketmaster.com.

Liz Bullock & the Tremonts: 7 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Shawn James: 8 p.m., $12. Musica, www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

Danjo Jazz/Rock Orchestra: 8 p.m. Jilly’s Music Room, https://jillysmusicroom.com.

Southern Culture on the Skids: 8 p.m., with the Split Squad, $18-$20. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Mac DeMarco: 8 p.m., with Dustin Wong & Takako Minekawa, $38.99-$53.99. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

FRIDAY SEPT. 27

Fallout: 7 p.m., free. Water Street Tavern, www.waterstreettavern.com/music.

The Full Flavor: 7 p.m. The Outpost Concert Club, www.songkick.com/venues/91887-outpost-concert-club.

Delain With Amirphis: doors open 7 p.m., with Anneke van Giersbergen. Agora Theater & Ballroom, www.agoracleveland.com/events.

That Arena Rock Show - A Tribute to 70s and 80s Rock: 7 p.m., with Theatre of Crue - Tribute to Motley Crue, $14 in advance, $17 day of show. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Chil: 7:30 p.m., with Seldom Fade, Before the Streetlights and Indre, $10. Musica, www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

The Man in Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash: 8 p.m., $28-$38. Akron Civic Theatre, www.akroncivic.com.

The Kahuna Kings: 8 p.m. Jilly’s Music Room, https:jillysmusicroom.com.

Abbey Road 50th Anniversary Tribute with the George Martins & Friends: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Acid King ‘Busse Woods’: Doors open 8 p.m., with Wizard Rifle and Warish, $20-$22. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

Billy Cobham Crosswind Project: 8 p.m., featuring Randy Becker, $45-$65. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Stamper - Bearcat Ban: 8:30 p.m., with Neon Don and Scott Hathaway. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

SATURDAY SEPT. 28

Ozzy Tribute - Sabatozz: 7 p.m., with Atma. The Outpost Concert Club, www.songkick.com/venues/91887-outpost-concert-club.

Jo Dee Messina: 7 p.m., $29. Thirsty Cowboy, www.thirstycowboys.com.

Eddie Money: 7:30 p.m., $38.50-$64.50. MGM Northfield Park, www.livenation.com.

It Was Fifty Years Ago Today - Tour 2019: A Tribute to the Beatles White Album: 8 p.m. Sept. 28, featuring Christopher Cross, Todd Rundgren, Micky Dolenz, Jason Scheff and Joey Molland, $38-$128. Akron Civic Theatre, www.akroncivc.com.

15 60 75 The Numbers Band: 8 p.m. Jilly’s Music Room, https://jillysmusicroom.com.

A Wild Night Out: 8 p.m., with Justina Valentine, Hitman Holla and Conceited, $30-$60. Goodyear Theater, www.goodyeartheater.com.

Abbey Road 50th Anniversary Tribute with the George Martins & Friends: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Wish You Were Here - Celebrating Pink Floyd’s Classics and 'The Wall’s' 40th Anniversary: 8 p.m., $18.50. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Revival ABB: An Evening with the music of Allman Brothers Band: 8 p.m., $12-$14. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

SUNDAY SEPT. 29

Akron Chapter Ohio Country & Western Music Association presents the Classic Memories Band: 1 p.m. Eagles 555, www.graylamb.com/chap-akron.php.

Streetlight Manifesto: Doors open 6:30 p.m. Agora Theater & Ballroom, www.agoracleveland.com/events.

Witt Lowry: 7 p.m., with Xuitcasecity, $16. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Les Filles de Illighadad: 7 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Apollo’s Fire “Baroque Bistro: Tuscan Sun”: 7 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Telehope: 7 p.m., with Heyohwell and Grumpy Plum, $8-$10. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band: 7:30 p.m., $50-$65. the Kent Stage, www.thekentstage.com.

Dream Theater: 7:30 p.m., $45-$65. Canton Palace Theatre, www.cantonpalacetheatre.org.

MONDAY SEPT. 30

The Black Keys: 7 p.m., with Modest Mouse and *repeat repeat, starting at $39.50. Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, www.rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.

TUESDAY OCT. 1

Black Label Society: 6:30 p.m., with Black Dahlia Murder and Alien Weaponry, $39.50. House of Blues Cleveland, http://www.houseofblues.com/cleveland/concert-events.

DeVotchKa + The Joy Formidable: 8 p.m., $20-$50. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

WEDNESDAY OCT. 2

The Greasy Boys: 7 p.m., free. Water Street Tavern, www.waterstreettavern.com/music.

In Real Life: 7 p.m., $25. House of Blues Cleveland, http://www.houseofblues.com/cleveland/concert-events.

An Evening With Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited: 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$125. Masonic Cleveland Auditorium, www.masoniccleveland.com.

Disturbed: 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$89.50. Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University, www.wolsteincenter.com/event/disturbed/.

Kim Richey & Radney Foster: 8 p.m., $30. The Kent Stage, www.thekentstage.com.

Simply Saucer: 8:30 p.m., with The Bizarros, $10-$12. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.