Beck Center for the Arts: (17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood; 216-521-2540, ext. 10, www.beckcenter.org) “Glengarry Glen Ross” continues through Oct. 6. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays. $10-$33.

Cesear’s Forum: (Kennedy’s Down Under, Playhouse Square, 1501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland; 216-241-6000, www.playhousesquare.org) Michael Frayn’s “Copenhagen” continues through Oct. 26. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 3 p.m. Oct. 6 and 13. $18.

Cleveland Play House: (Playhouse Square Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleveland; 216-241-6000, www.clevelandplayhouse.com) “Into The Breeches!” continues through Oct. 6. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. $20-$95.

East Cleveland Theatre: (14108 Euclid Ave., East Cleveland; http://www.eastclevelandtheater.org) Final performances of “The Old Settler” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m Sunday. $15 adults, $12 seniors and students.

Lakeland Community College Civic Theatre: (7700 Clocktower Drive, Kirtland; 440-525-7134 or www.lakelandcc.edu/arts) Final performances of “Inspector General” 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $15, $13 seniors and $7 students.

Ohio Shakespeare Festival: (Greystone Hall, 103 S. High Street, Akron; www.showclix.com/event/maid-marion-adventure) Final performances of “Maid Marion: An Adventure, with Music” 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $15-$33.

None Too Fragile Theatre: (The Coach House, 732 W. Exchange St., Akron; 330-962-5547, www.nonetoofragile.com) “These Mortal Hosts” opens Friday and continues through Oct. 12. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, special-needs performance 4 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Oct. 6 and 8 p.m. Oct. 7. $30.

Weathervane Playhouse: (1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron; 330-836-2626, www.weathervaneplayhouse.com) Final performances of “The Who’s Tommy” 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. $11-$27.

Western Reserve Playhouse: (3326 Everett Road, Bath; 330-620-7314, www.westernreserveplayhouse.org) Final performances of “Anne of Green Gables” 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $17, $15 seniors and students.