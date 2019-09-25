Educational Woods Walk for Tree Management: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 7904 King Road in Ravenna. Two woodland walks led by Fred Ahrens to learn how long-term woodland management can be applied to manage land for multiple uses and benefits. For more information, call 330-206-1606.

Barberton Mum Fest 2019: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Lake Anna Park, 615 W. Park Ave., Barberton. Includes potted mum sale, entertainment, arts and crafts, food, water ski shows, kid place and more. For more information, go to www.cityofbarberton.com.

Honey Bees Vs. Bumble Bees: 6-7:30 p.m. Monday at Towner's Woods Park, 2264 Ravenna Road, Kent. Join Master Gardener and volunteer naturalist Denny Reiser for a discussion on the life cycles of bees and their role as pollinators. Also, learn how your fall garden care and spring garden plantings can help bees. For more information, go to www.co.portage.oh.us/portage-park-district/events/32373.

Stark County Master Gardeners Fall Into Garden Clean-Up: 10 a.m. Thursday at the University of Mount Union's Huston-Brumbaugh Nature Center, 16146 Daniel St., Minerva. http://osustarkmg.org/calendar-2/.

Stark County Master Gardeners Great Gardening Tools: 10 a.m. Thursday at Anderson’s in the Village, 97 Canal St. W., Navarre. http://osustarkmg.org/calendar-2/.

Farmers’ Market in the Falls: 4-7 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 4 at High Bridge Glens Park, 1817 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. There will be live performances from a different local band each week. For a list of vendors and special events, go to http://farmersmarketinthefalls.weebly.com/.

Secrest Arboretum Tree Walk: 1-2 p.m. Oct. 9 at Secret Arboretum, 1680 Madison Ave., Wooster. Topics include proper selection and planting, insect pests and diseases. For more information, go to www.secrest.osu.edu.

Greater Akron Orchid Society: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9, Portage Lakes Kiwanis, 725 Portage Lakes Drive, Coventry Township. Edgar Stehli of Windswept in Time Orchids will host a class about orchids. Jane Bush will discuss orchid diseases. For more information, call 330-307-7189 or go to www.thegaos.com.