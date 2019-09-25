Mercy’s Door Pet Rescue Adoption Event: 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Cute Little Cake Shop, 15131 Pearl Road, Strongsville. www.mercysdoorpetrescue.org/events.html.

Paws and Prayers Adoption Event: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Pet Supplies Plus, 790 Arlington Ridge Unit 303, Green; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Battered Women’s Shelter Fall Festival, 22 S. Case Ave., Akron. https://pawsandprayers.org/events/.

Rose’s Rescue: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Pet People, 116 W. Streetsboro St., Suite 1, Hudson. https://rosesrescue.rescuegroups.org/info/calendar.

Coldwell Banker Homes for Dogs Project Adopt-a-Thon: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Road, Twinsburg. Coldwell Banker Schmidt Family of Companies and Schmidt Realty will pay 50% of each adoption fee. For more information, go to www.summithumane.org.

One of a Kind Pet Rescue Vaccine Clinic: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 5 at One of a Kind Pets Spay & Neuter Clinic, 1700 W. Exchange St., Akron. Rabies or other vaccines, heartworm test/medication, dewormer, microchipping and more. No appointment necessary; doors close at 1 p.m. but all those in line will be seen. For prices, go to www.oneofakindpets.com/site/our-clinic/clinic-costs/.

15th annual Celtic Club St. Pet’s Day Food Donation Drive: Through Oct. 6. Donate new dog/cat food and cat litter at any Akron fire stations. The drive will benefit One of a Kind Pets. For more information, visit oneofakindpets.com, email thecelticclubofohio@yahoo.com, call One of a Kind Pets at 330-865-6200 or the Celtic Club at 330-867-0485 or visit One of a Kind Pets or the Akron Fire Department on Facebook.