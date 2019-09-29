A Taste of History: 6-9 p.m. Thursday at the National First Ladies Historic Site, 205 Market Ave. S., Canton. This outdoor fundraiser benefits the National First Ladies' Library. Guests savoring the open bar and historic tastings can spend time with Ohio first lady Fran DeWine, stroll through the First Lady Garden and interact with historic portrayals of first ladies from Ohio. Tickets are $75 or $125 for VIP. For tickets, call 330-452-0876 or go to www.firstladies.org.

Harvest Hustle 5K: 10 a.m. Saturday at Canton Harbor High School, 1731 Grace Ave. NE, Canton. Race-day registration is from 8-9:45 a.m. with the 5K kicking off at 10 a.m. Cost with shirt $25 adults, $15 youth; cost without shirt $20 adults, $10 youth. Hosted by StarkFresh, proceeds benefit area agencies and groups in northeast Canton. For registration, go to https://localraces.com/events/canton-oh/harvest-hustle-5k.

15th annual Celtic Club St. Pet’s Day Food Donation Drive: Through Sunday. Donate new dog/cat food and cat litter at any city of Akron fire station. The donation drive will benefit One of a Kind Pets. For more information, visit oneofakindpets.com, email thecelticclubofohio@yahoo.com, call One of a Kind Pets at 330-865-6200 or the Celtic Club at 330-867-0485 or visit One of a Kind Pets or the Akron Fire Department on Facebook.

Pints & Pies Craft Beer and Pizza Festival: 8 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St. Handcrafted beers from craft breweries in Ohio and across the nation, paired with samples of locally made, artisan-style pies — pizza pies, savory pies and sweet pies. $40 per person. Designated driver tickets are $30. 21 and older only. For tickets, call 330-253-2488 or go to www.akroncivic.com.

Zane’s Inc. ninth annual Family Fun Fair & Exceptionalities Expo: Noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Church in Silver Lake, 2951 Kent Road. Activities include a visit from the Akron Zoo Mobile, two inflatables, balloon artist, pizza vendor, games, a costume parade, raffle baskets, trunk and treating, vendors and more. For more information, go to www.zanesinc.org.

Akron Children’s Hospital “Dream Believe Lead Achieve”: 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. A Celebration of Bill Considine’s legacy of leadership at Akron Children’s Hospital. Wine and open bar, hors d’oeuvres and finger foods, followed by entertainment by the Spinners. $300 and $500. 330-354-8340 or go to http://bit.ly/Event40.

McKinley Presidential Library & Museum to Present “Dinner with the President”: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. Director of Education Christopher Kenney will present a special evening that includes a catered dinner and a look at the president’s favorite stories about his wife Ida, the Front Porch Campaign, and his presidency. Tickets are $35 per person. Reservations required, call 330-455-7043.

2019 Cattle Baron’s Ball: 5:30-11 p.m. Oct. 19 at the NEW Center at Northeast Ohio Medical University, 4211 State Route 44, Rootstown. Western style event complete with live entertainment, dancing, auctions and other special attractions. Live entertainment by the Shootouts. Proceeds benefit the life-saving programs of the American Cancer Society. $175 per person. www.akroncattlebarons.org.

Ninth annual Hope in a Handbag: 7-9:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Kent State University Hotel & Conference Center, 215 S. Depeyster St., Kent. Hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction of new and gently used designer or high-fashion purses. Proceeds will benefit Safer Futures, Portage County’s only Domestic Violence Shelter and Resource Center. For more information, call Donya Buchanan at 330-673-2500.

