Elise Baughman and Mackenzie Anderson, Stow-Munroe Falls Schools, Stow-Munroe Falls High School, band student conductors.

They assist students on the field teaching drill, conduct the band and lead by musical example on their instruments. The directors are very proud of their work and leadership this year.

Jaydon Thammachack, Coventry Local Schools, Coventry High School, 12th grade student

Jaydon is a wonderful student who pushes himself to do the best in and out of the classroom. This shows as, to this point, he is an honor roll student with a 3.65 cumulative GPA. Jaydon is a key member, as the No. 1 golfer, on our two-time defending Portage Trail Conference champion golf team. Above and beyond that, Jaydon was honored as the PTC Golfer of the Year for the past two seasons. This season is also off to a remarkable start as our golf team is currently 9-1 in their dual matches. In what little spare time he has, Jaydon truly enjoys working his job at Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Course. He is planning to continue his academics next year at either Walsh University, Notre Dame Cleveland or the University of Mount Union, where he will most likely be a member of their golf team.

Emmett Johnson, Stow-Munroe Falls Schools, Stow-Munroe Falls High School, ninth grade student

Emmett has been very helpful and taken on a leadership role in class by helping his social studies teacher and students learn how to transition to using online books and materials that were recently adopted into the curriculum.

Conner Cobb, Manchester Local Schools, Manchester High School, 12th grade student

Conner is academically a very strong student, maintaining a 3.5 GPA, but is also very much involved in his school. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Drama Club, Barbecue Club and a varsity football team member. His goal is to make his senior year and Manchester High School the best.

Larry Ritterbeck, Springfield Local Schools, Springfield Senior/Junior High School, 12th grade student

Larry is quiet, yet very, very smart. He always wants to understand the concepts, no matter how difficult. He is well mannered and mature beyond his years. He's always willing to work with others and help them to understand. He has a very promising future.

Olivia Nagle, Springfield Local Schools, Springfield Senior/Junior High School, 12th grade student

Olivia will be fondly remembered for her portrayal of the character Le Fou, in "Beauty and the Beast." Not only does she sing, she plays five instruments. She's band president, a member of Senior Council, National Honor Society and vice president of Haromano. Olivia works hard to understand academic content and is a bright light with a great spirit.

Amy Fulton, Hudson City Schools, Hudson High School, high school student

Amy is an accomplished member of the HHS Swing Marching Band. Amy also participates on the cross country team, Junior Leadership Hudson, a Huddle Mentor, and a Drug Free Clubs of America student officer. Amy also has a perfect 36 on her ACT and is a National Merit Semi-Finalist.

Skanda Moorthy, Hudson City Schools, Hudson High School, high school student

He is at the top of the senior class academically, and he is a soccer star for HHS. Skanda intends to go to medical school and has devoted countless hours to medical research and internship under two top area physicians.

Aarushi Singh, Twinsburg City School District, Twinsburg High School, 12th grade student

Aarushi is a member of the THS tennis team, the THS National Honor Society president, World Language Club Event coordinator, Cross-Age Mentoring Program leader, THS Business Technology Club founder and president, and computer research intern at Kent State University. Aarushi has been involved in leadership positions with the Health Professions Affinity Community, Startalk Hindi and Indian Culture Summer Camp, Interact Rotary Club, and the Twinsburg Public Library. During Aarushi's time as a computer technology intern at KSU, she was selected to be a part of an AI research project and her research paper was published. She was also selected by the NASA Glenn Research Center to participate in an eight-week paid STEM internship. As the co-founder and co-president of the Health Professions Affinity Community, Aarushi has been a part of several collaborative projects. One includes a global project to address the growing issue of diabetes in India. She has published articles in news channels to raise awareness of this issue and ways to reduce the cases of diabetes in India. So far 30,000 people have read her publication and her goal is to impact 100,000 people by the conclusion of 2020.