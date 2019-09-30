Name: Hannah Benoit

School: Manchester High School & the University of Akron

School District: Manchester Local Schools & CCP Program

Age: 16

Grade Level: Junior

Grade Point Average: 3.991 (Manchester) / 3.917 (The University of Akron)

College Choice: Undecided

Parents: Sara and Michael Benoit

School Activities: I am involved in Key Club, I volunteer in the Attendance Office at Manchester High School daily, and I applied for NHS this year but I don't know the results of that quite yet.

Community Activities: I volunteer at Cleveland Clinic Akron General. I am a very involved member of the Summit County 4-H program; I am in two horse clubs, a member of Junior Fairboard and the announcer for the 2019 Summit County Open Show Series at the Summit County Fairgrounds.

Honors and Awards: From Manchester, I have received the Minuteman Award (2), and an academic letter. Through 4-H I have gone to two national competitions, Quarter Horse Congress and Eastern National 4-H horse roundup, winning National Champion (4-H Academics), National Reserve Champion (4-H Academics), and fifth place over the course of the three competitions.

Describe yourself in three words: Determined, responsible, and reliable

What is your favorite high school memory? I really enjoyed choir concerts when I was in choir and had a less full schedule.

What is your favorite class and why? I love biology because I have an interest in what makes us as humans function.

How do you enjoy spending your time outside of school? I ride my horses Cheyenne and Harley but besides that I study a lot of the time.

What’s on your playlist? It really depends on my mood but at the moment I have been listening to a lot of traditional Irish music. My dad and I are trying to convince my mom to let us buy bagpipes.

What’s your favorite book? “Pride and Prejudice”

What is your ideal career? I want to be a surgeon.

Most people would be surprised to know that I… really enjoy school and would rather be here being productive than at home with nothing to do.

What’s the biggest issue facing teenagers today? Our own attitudes limit ourselves.