Name: Jared Mulcahy

School: Twinsburg High School

School district: Twinsburg City Schools

Age: 16

Grade level: Junior

Grade point average: 3.0

College choice: I am undecided about where I would like to attend college but plan on majoring in computer engineering at whichever college I attend.

Parents: Michael and Sara Mulcahy

School activities: Show choir and varsity swimming

Community activities: Boy Scouts, Venturing Crew and lifeguard/swim instructor for the city of Twinsburg

Honors and awards: Varsity swimming letter recipient, currently finishing up my Eagle Scout Award.

Describe yourself in three words: Curious, creative, observant

What is your favorite high school memory? My favorite high school memory was going on a trip to Chicago with the Great Expectations show choir and when our group won Grand Champion.

What is your favorite class and why? I loved Algebra 2 because math is easy for me to understand quickly and my teacher Mrs. McPherson made class fun.

How do you enjoy spending your time outside of school? I enjoy swimming and hanging out with my friends.

What’s on your playlist? I have a very wide range of musical likes such as 2000 throwbacks, country and some rap.

What’s your favorite book? “The Outsiders”

What is your ideal career? I would like to go into computer engineering and cyber warfare.

Most people would be surprised to know that I… A lot of people think I am a very quiet and shy person but when I get to know people I am very talkative, funny and a leader.

What’s the biggest issue facing teenagers today? Peer pressure from electronic cigarettes being everywhere. There is an increasing number of minors vaping and it will cause many health issues now and in the future.