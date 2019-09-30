Fisher’ Food, North Canton: Girls’ Night Out – French Kiss, with William Davis, 6 p.m. Friday. $65; Perfect Pierogi, with Tim McCoy, 6 p.m. Oct. 10. $65; Enchanted Tuscany, with Loretta Paganini, 6 p.m. Oct. 22. $55. 440-729-1110, www.lpscinc.com.

Western Reserve School of Cooking, Hudson: Date Night – Fall Clam Bake, with Catherine St. John, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday. $200 per couple; Sushi Workshop, with Catherine St. John, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. $85; Baking with Anna Weisend – Trendy Meringue, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. $75; Keys to the Kitchen – Italian Basics, with Catherine St. John, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday. $60; Pate a Choux, with Catherine St. John, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday. $75; Confections 101 Part 2, with Kendra Altomare, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 9. $80; Date Night – Oktoberfest, with Catherine St. John, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 11. $190 per couple; Bread with Kathy Lehr – Napoletana Pizza & Pannetello Sandwich, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 12. $80; Parent/Child Classes – Mediterranean Flavors, with Catherine St. John, 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 12. $110 per pair; Young Chefs Boot Camp – Italian Favorites, with Catherine St. John, 1-3 p.m. Oct. 13. $55; Keys to the Kitchen – Gnocchi & Risotto, with Catherine St. John, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 14. $60; Building Blocks of Baking, with Catherine St. John, 4-9 p.m. Oct. 16-18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19-20. $750; Keys to the Kitchen – Indian Vegetarian Curries, with Neelam Bhatia, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 21. $60; Vegetables – Spicing Things Up, with Catherine St. John, 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 23. $75. www.wrsoc.com.