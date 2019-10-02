Emerald Necklace Garden Club: 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Brecksville Library, 9089 Brecksville Road. “Putting the Garden to Bed.” Reservations recommended. Call Jane at 440-526-4213.

Secrest Arboretum Tree Walk: 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at Secrest Arboretum, 1680 Madison Ave., Wooster. Topics include proper selection and planting, insect pests and diseases. For more information, go to www.secrest.osu.edu.

Greater Akron Orchid Society: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Portage Lakes Kiwanis, 725 Portage Lakes Drive, Coventry Township. Edgar Stehli of Windswept in Time Orchids will host a class about orchids with opportunities for questions to be answered. Jane Bush will present “Orchid Diseases, Part 2,” to help those with orchids learn to identify and treat afflicted orchids. Bush's presentation will be repeated at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Portage Lakes Kiwanis. For more information, call Dave at 330-307-7189 or go to www.thegaos.com.

Guided Bird Walk: 9-11 a.m. Oct. 12 at Secrest Arboretum, 1680 Madison Ave., Wooster. Members of the Greater Mohican Audubon Society will guide birders of all skill levels. For more information, go to www.secrest.osu.edu.