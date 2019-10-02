Classic rocker team-ups and package tours have been successful and smart business for several years now. The inventor of the very popular live music-theme cruises should have a shrine in the homes of many, many aging rock, smooth jazz, outlaw country, disco and R&B artists and Kid Rock.

Likewise, hip-hop has a couple of generations of history behind it and enough beloved old-school acts to get in on the head-nodding nostalgia act.

On Saturday, the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University plays host to Legends of Hip Hop featuring a mix of West Coast and Southern emcees. It’s a good lineup, featuring East Bay motormouth E-40, New Orleans shouter Mystikal, top Houston lyricist and ex-Geto Boy Scarface and fellow Texan Bun B, Memphis duo 8 Ball & MJG, Atlanta legend Pastor Troy and my Oaktown homeboy and 53-year-old new dad Too Short.

It’s gonna be a night of big beats and deep Southern and East Bay drawls and a bunch of aging hip-hop heads remembering their salad days for an evening.

Re-dreaming the living

Also on Saturday over at the Civic will be the Re-Livin’ the Dream concert featuring a group of late '60s pop and rock groups who together apparently had a combined 23 Billboard Top 100 hits.

The Cyrkle is arguably best known for its No. 2-peaking hit song, the bouncy Beatlesque “Red Rubber Ball” and “Turn Down Day.” The band released three albums including a soundtrack to the X-rated film “Minx.” (“Exactly what you think she is” is the tagline.)

The Cyrkle also has the distinction of being an opening act for the Beatles' final tour in 1966 and being managed by Beatles manager the late Brian Epstein.

The band, led by singers Don Dannemann and Tom Dawes with Mike Losekamp, broke up around 1968. The revived version features Dannemann and Losekamp and is on its first tour in 51 years.

A fun side note that will be included in the concert in the form of a humorous medley is that both Dawes and Danneman became successful jingle writers following their pop and roll days. Dawes wrote the familiar (to folks of a certain age) “plop, plop, fizz fizz” jingle for Alka-Seltzer and Danneman wrote jingles for the former Continental Airlines and one of the Uncola songs used by 7UP.

Also on the bill are the Outsiders. No it’s not the English punk band or the Christian dance music collective or the Provo, Utah-based rap crew or even the UK rockabilly band of the same name. (C’mon guys, try harder.) It’s the Cleveland-based the Outsiders who gave the world “Time Won’t Let Me.” Singer Sonny Geraci is no longer with us, but there are still a couple of original members.

Mansfield’s own the Ohio Express is best known for its feathery light, candy-coated, Top 5, gold-selling hit “Yummy, Yummy, Yummy,” which the band adroitly followed up with “Chewy, Chewy,” another million seller. The current Ohio Express features members of the original touring band — bassist Dean Kastrank and singer, guitarist Dale Powers.

Lastly, fellow Mansfieldians (Mansfieldites?), the blue-eyed soul group the Music Explosion, will play its gold hit single “A Little Bit of Soul” and other tunes.

