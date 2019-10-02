Paws and Prayers Adoption Event: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at PetPeople, 4631 Everhard Road NW, Jackson Township; noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at PetSmart, 3750 W. Market St., Fairlawn. https://pawsandprayers.org/events/.

Rose’s Rescue: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Petco, 3975 Cascades Blvd., Brimfield. https://rosesrescue.rescuegroups.org/info/calendar.

Secondhand Mutts Meet-Our-Mutts: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at PetPeople, 19565 Detroit Road, Rocky River. http://secondhandmutts.org/.

One of a Kind Pet Rescue Vaccine Clinic: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at One of a Kind Pets Spay & Neuter Clinic, 1700 W. Exchange St., Akron. Rabies or other vaccines, heartworm test/medication, dewormer, microchipping and more. No appointment necessary; doors close at 1 p.m. but all those in line will be seen. For prices, go to www.oneofakindpets.com/site/our-clinic/clinic-costs/.

Paws and Prayers Dog Care Volunteer Orientation: 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Paws and Prayers Pet Rescue, 1407 Main St. Suite A, Cuyahoga Falls. https://pawsandprayers.org/events/.

15th annual Celtic Club St. Pet’s Day Food Donation Drive: Through Sunday. Donate new dog/cat food and cat litter at any Akron fire station. The drive will benefit One of a Kind Pets. For more information, visit www.oneofakindpets.com, email thecelticclubofohio@yahoo.com, call One of a Kind Pets at 330-865-6200 or the Celtic Club at 330-867-0485 or visit One of a Kind Pets or the Akron Fire Department on Facebook.