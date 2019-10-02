Take aim and grab hold of third generation winemaker Toni Arraez's bottle. You can't miss the eye-popping label. But don't worry, you won't lose an eye. So calm down, Ralphie, and bring home a bottle.

Your fist sip of Bala Perdida will be right on target. This is a Spanish wine made from Alicante Bouschet grapes, which also are called Garnacha Tintorera. A few nibbles of manchego cheese really complemented the dense blackberry and elderberry flavors. Impressive with a thick cut pork chop on the grill with roasted pattypan squash and cipollini onions.

I'm sure it will pair nicely with your favorite Spaghetti Western. Bala Perdida (aka "Lost Bullet") is the name of the film that actor David Carradine last appeared in as a cowboy. Now I just shot myself in the foot by dating myself.

There are two vintages of the wine out on shelves in the area. The 2017 vintage is priced at $16.99. The 2018 vintage costs $12.99. My review caught the distributor in between vintages. It is impossible to list where each vintage is located. Trust me, the wine is a great value at both prices.

Buy this wine at Acme Montrose and Whipple Avenue, Heinen's Hudson and Brecksville, HomeBuys Canton, Avenue Wine Shop, Cellar 59, Fishers on Fulton, Kirbie's Meats & Catering, Corkscrew Johnny's, Kent Cheesemonger.

— Phil Masturzo