Some see “Joker” as an incendiary piece of art that could cause unrest depending on the situation. I’m old enough to remember that argument being made multiple times.

If those people feel that way about the narrative put forth in the film, which as a whole is good, but not great, that’s understandable, but believing it could lead to violence, could be a reach.

Some viewers could certainly take the wrong message from the film, but that discounts individual ability to process right from wrong. What Todd Phillips (“The Hangover”) represents is a mind bending, cynical look into the depths of one sociopath’s mind.

That he chooses Arthur Fleck (portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix) fascinates on multiple levels. First, Phoenix’s turn takes the audience through the personal hell of an individual slowly but surely losing his mind. Secondly, he portrays Batman’s arch nemesis before the two meet as adults which allows some tinkering with and exploration of the mythology of arguably the most significant comic book villain ever created.

Make no mistake; Phoenix gives an arresting performance that screams “all eyes on me.” It’s not a difficult order to obey.

Fleck is an abject failure in life. Though his age is never given, the crevices carved in Phoenix’s face guarantees he’s flirting with middle age. He's living in Gotham City during an unspecified era with his mother Penny (Frances Conroy).

Fleck represents the put-upon guy who’s been bullied and forgotten by society. A clown-for-hire, Gotham’s teens beat on him and those more fortunate treat him and those like him with a mixture of indifference and disdain. As for the system? All one needs to know is Arthur is booted from a mental health program and cannot afford his meds afterwards.

He’s living a slow-motion version of turmoil, spiraling downward with no bottom in sight. Topping it off, he has to listen as the likes of billionaire Thomas Wayne (Brett Cullen) — father of his eventual enemy — refers to the impoverished citizens of Gotham as “clowns.” Yes, Thomas Wayne is treated as a narcissistic know-it-all who lacks empathy. He may remind some of someone else in this country.

A series of events, personal and professional, contribute to Arthur’s eventual collapse into madness. The problem: he’s not falling alone. He’s tapped into the psyche of Gotham’s underclass rage, potentially igniting a powder keg. In the end, the audience knows who is created. What’s most relevant is whether they’re along for the ride.

It’s difficult to jump off because Phoenix is just that good in the part, mining a role for which Jack Nicholson should have received an Oscar nomination (1989’s “Batman”) and Heath Ledger did win an Academy Award (“The Dark Knight in 2008) for something different, off-beat and compelling.

He takes Phillips' version of Joker’s journey that’s alternately comedic, tragic and terrifying and turns it into something not soon forgotten.

Phillips could have made a nip and tuck here or there to shave off run time, but he asks questions about society where no easy answers exist. In that respect, he makes “Joker” very much worth the time and money invested.

