Events

Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist: 1007 Superior Ave., Cleveland. 10:30 a.m. Oct. 18. Annual Red Mass for all members of the legal profession. After the Mass, a luncheon will follow at Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Center, 127 Public Square, Cleveland. Tickets for the Red Mass and reception are available at www.catholiccommunity.org/redmass.

Centenary United Methodist Church: 1310 Superior Ave., Akron. 4-6 p.m. Oct. 13. Annual Rainbow Tea.

The Chapel in Marlboro: 8700 State Route 619, Marlboro Township. 6 p.m. Sundays. Griefshare is a ministry to individuals who have experienced the loss of a loved one, providing help in recovering from loss. Also, 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step recovery. For more information, call 330-935-0132.

Christ Episcopal Church: 118 S. Mantua St., Kent. 10 a.m. Sunday. Blessing of the Animals as part of the service. For more information, call the Rev. Julie Fisher at 330-256-8994 or email revjuliefisher@gmail.com.

First Church of Brethren: 1812 Marigold Ave., Akron. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday. All-you-can-eat soup supper with desserts. Donations only.

Guardian Angels Catholic Parish: 1676 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road, Copley. 7 p.m. Thursday. “Encountering Mother Teresa” talk, with international photojournalist Linda Schaefer. Free. For more information, go to www.guardianangels-copley.org/announcements.html.

Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church: 1866 Brown St., Akron. 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Holy Ghost Bible study class. Grow in faith from a Ukrainian Catholic perspective. For more information, go to www.hgucc.org.

Holy Spirit Parish Social Hall: 2952 Edison St., Uniontown. 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Spaghetti dinner in support of trip to National Catholic Youth Convention.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church: 50 N. Prospect St., Akron. 6 p.m. Wednesday. “Community Conversation” on race. Also, 8:30 a.m. Oct. 12, men’s Bible study; 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 12, DLM Food and Resources Pantry. For more information, go to www.holytrinityakron.org.

Lodi United Methodist Church: 320 Medina St., Lodi. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Ruritan pancake breakfast. Silent auction and door prizes.

Nondenominational Bible Talks: Wayne County Public Library, Rittman branch, 49 W. Ohio Ave., Rittman. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 29. Conducted by S. Shaw and L. Erickson.

Phillips Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church: 413 Iroquois Ave., Akron. 11 a.m. Oct. 12. Annual National CME Lay Day with Lay Luncheon in the Church Lower Sanctuary. Guest speaker is David Hamilton, Summit County councilman. $10 donation required. For more information or tickets, call 330-784-8964.

Queen of Heaven Church: 1800 Steese Road, Green. 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays through Oct. 14. “Journey to Peace Bereavement Support,” a ministry of information, consolation, spiritual and emotional support. For more information, call Sue Lyons at 330-499-3937. Also, 7 p.m. Sunday in the Marian Grotto Garden, the rosary will be prayed, followed by fellowship and smores around the bonfire. 330-896-2345.

Redeemer North Hill United Methodist Church: 265 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., Akron. 11 a.m. Tuesdays. Bible study open to anyone interested in learning more about a Christian lifestyle. Also, 11:30 a.m. Fridays, free lunch and clothing store.

River of Life Community Church: 5649 Stow Road, Hudson. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The Common Good Conference, a one-day, multi-site gathering to explore how your church can equip you for ministry in the workplace and trigger community growth. $59. For information or to register, go to https://commongoodconference.com/.

St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish: 606 E. Washington St., Medina. 7 p.m. Friday. “Encountering Mother Teresa” talk, with international photojournalist Linda Schaefer. Free. For more information, go to www.sfxmedina.com/parish.

St. John Christian Methodist Episcopal Church: 1233 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron. 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Bible studies; 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays, soup kitchen; noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Clothing Closet open by appointment. Also, 10:45 a.m. Oct. 13, annual Lay Day. 330-864-3060.

St. Matthew Rectory: 2603 Benton St., Akron. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday. A Cancer Spirituality Group for those on the cancer journey, those who are facing the diagnosis of cancer or have faced the diagnosis in the past or are interested in exploring and talking about the cancer experience in the context of spirituality. 330-628-5725.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church: 317 E. Liberty St., Medina. 7 p.m. Wednesday. “Encountering Mother Teresa” talk, with international photojournalist Linda Schaefer. Free.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church: 1361 W. Market St., Akron. 9-11:45 a.m. Oct. 12. Women’s Breakfast Retreat. Registration is due by Oct. 7. Call 330-836-9327, ext. 20, or email receptionist@stpaulsakron.org.

St. Raphael Center: 4365 Fulton Drive NW, Canton. 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Lenten Mission Book Study of “Life of Christ” by Bishop Fulton Sheen.

St. Vincent Family Center: 17 S. Maple St., Akron. 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Divorce workshop with John and Felicia. The topic is “Their Story of Divorce.” Also, 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 15, divorce workshop with Marie Rader, topic is “A New Beginning.” For more information, call Jim Welling at 330-858-8311 or Marie Rader at 330-697-5782.

Women’s Bible Review Fellowship: The HUB Community Center, 3676 Community Lane, Copley. 1-3 p.m. Oct. 17. A study based ion the movie “Do You Believe.” For reservations, call Suzanne at 330-322-7966 by Oct. 16.

Performances

Arlington Church of God: 539 S. Arlington St., Akron. 4 p.m. Oct. 13. Carla Davis and Lennie Green in concert. Free.

First Congregational Church of Akron: 292 E. Market St., Akron. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 18. Tret Fure will perform. Free. www.akronfcc.org.

Trinity United Church of Christ: 215 High St., Wadsworth. 4 p.m. Oct. 13. The Heimat String Quartet will perform. Freewill offerings will be accepted. 330-334-2536.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Kent: 228 Gougler Ave., Kent. 8 p.m. Saturday. Matt Watroba will perform. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. For tickets, go to https://squareup.com/market/UUCK.

Westminster Presbyterian Church: 1250 W. Exchange St., Akron. 5 p.m. Oct. 13. Five at Five concert with Dr. Dave Thomas jazz quintet. Free.

