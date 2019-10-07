Taylor Kane, Barberton City Schools, Barberton High School, biology teacher.

Mr. Kane takes a personal interest in his students and helps them beyond high school. Mr. Kane went above and beyond to help a student enroll, helped him move in, and continues to provide guidance to the student. He started the eSports team which provides students a place where they normally would not have one.

Kurt Long, Stow-Munroe Falls City School District, Kimpton Middle School, seventh-grade intervention specialist.

Kurt Long goes out of his way to help students to feel comfortable at Kimpton Middle School. Before the school year began Mr. Long communicated with all of the families of his students and took his personal time to give tours to students and families. Mr. Long is a teacher that volunteers on Kimpton’s Positive Behavior committee and Mr. Long was instrumental in making sure that each student was able to purchase a free lunch while visiting Kent State University. As a part of this field trip Mr. Long is going above and beyond to help students achieve great things.

Jeanie Castrigano, Stow-Munroe Falls City School District, Riverview Elementary School, emotional behavioral support intervention specialist.

Mrs. Jeanie Castrigano is an intervention specialist for the Emotional Behavioral Support Program. She works with children who are in third and fourth grade and have a documented need for significant support in order to navigate their school days successfully. Mrs. C. has an innate ability to connect with children in a way that allows her to do hard work with them as they learn to demonstrate both academic and social emotional success. In addition to her innate ability, she has significant education, experience and ability that allows her to show success in big and small ways. Mrs. C always has the best interest of her students at the forefront of her thinking and is willing to do anything it takes to increase their ability to be successful.

Kelly Mileti, Nordonia Hills City Schools, Northfield Elementary School, first-grade teacher, building leadership team and coordinator of the One School, One Book program.

Ms. Mileti is a veteran teacher with over 20 years experience at NF. She is an engaging and dynamic educator, who works positively with all students, every day. She leads her first grade team as a BLT member. She is compassionate, loving, detail-oriented and thorough. She maintains a high level of optimism daily. In addition to her teaching duties, she coordinates the school-wide One School, One Book program, a community-wide, literacy experience. Each child receives a special book each year, and through games, activities, read alouds and other unique experiences she shares her love for literacy. The OSOB program will start its sixth year, and is one of the most successful programs at this award-winning school.

Audrey Baker, Coventry Local Schools, Coventry Elementary School, speech pathologist.

Mrs. Audrey Baker has been a Coventry Speech Pathologist for 30 plus years. Mrs. Baker does a tremendous job with speech students. She has a special gift when it comes to changing their lives and helping improve in so many ways. She has been an asset to the district for years and has been much appreciated.

Aaron Rose, Coventry Local Schools, Coventry High School, geometry teacher.

Beyond being an excellent teacher, he also coached multiple sports at Coventry. He is the head boys tennis coach, head boys/girls bowling and an assistant coach with both of the soccer teams as well. The EOC geometry scores showed a significant improvement from the previous year and the district reached state benchmarks in gap closing on the geometry exam. He is a well respected teacher and coach that has been actively involved in the Coventry community for a long time.

Heidi Cichon, Barberton City Schools, Barberton Elementary School West, kindergarten teacher.

Mrs. Cichon is very dedicated to her students. She works with each one of them at his/her own level. Mrs. Cichon conducts morning meetings daily where she allows her students to talk with one another while teaching them soft skills they will need beyond her classroom. Mrs. Cichon is also dedicated to the people she works with and thrives on collaboration. Most recently, she volunteered to change classrooms so a first year teacher would not have to move. This was seen as a very kind and thoughtful gesture on her part throughout the building. It is these examples (and more) that make Mrs. Cichon an amazing teacher.

Becky Naumann, Norton City Schools, Norton Middle School, intervention specialist.

Becky works tirelessly to support students with special needs. She advocates for all students and deepens the understanding of the needs of students when working with her colleagues. Becky arrives early and stays late developing solutions for her students. She truly personifies the theme, "We Roar. Together."

Elizabeth Hoffman, Norton City Schools, Norton Primary School, intervention specialist.

Elizabeth has quickly joined the Norton Primary family and has become a leader in Little Panther Nation. She made powerful connections with families and has been a vital player in We Roar. Together.

Chris Vassalotti, Woodridge Local Schools, Woodridge High School, high school counselor.

Chris does wonderful work with students and families as a school counselor. He began the first two weeks of the school year as the only school counselor. He’s worked countless hours to help students and staff with student academic and mental health issues along with welcoming new students to WHS. He has literally done the job of two people during one of the busiest times of the school year without complaint. He is positive and helpful to anyone in need of his assistance and he’s done a fantastic job helping both the immediate and long term needs of our students and staff.

Renee Varnum, Hudson City Schools, Evamere Elementary, elementary reading teacher.

Renee has a special gift for working with kindergarten and first graders to develop strong literacy skills. Renee is an exceptional reading recovery teacher who strives to build strong relationships with her students and encourage every student to have a love of literacy. Renee works throughout the year with students and families by opening her classroom for parents to visit during her reading lessons. Renee developed and implemented a Get Ready for School Program for students and families over the summer to promote the school home connections and literacy strategies. Renee continually strives to grow as a professional through attending local Reading Recovery support groups, as well as learning from her colleagues. Renee is a leader in guiding and facilitating professional development for staff to incorporate developmentally appropriate reading instruction to meet the unique needs of every student based on her knowledge of Reading Recovery research strategies. Renee is an educator who has instilled the growth mindset in every child she meets.

Vicky Culver, Hudson City Schools, Hudson Middle School, middle school special education teacher.

Mrs. Vicky Culver is a kind, caring and passionate teacher who leaves a positive impact on staff and students each day. Her belief in her students’ abilities leaves them feeling important and successful, which is the best gift a teacher could give a student.

Christine Sterling, Woodridge Local School District, Woodridge Elementary School, information resource instructor.

Christine has consistently gone above and beyond in her role at WES. She has worked very hard to set up the new media center, condensing materials from two buildings. She created a schedule for the building so that each classroom has a weekly scheduled time in addition to the ability to schedule extra lab time. She truly gets to know all of the students in the building, greeting them and spending time with kids at breakfast and is a check in person for many students who need an extra adult to support their day.

Charlene Maas, Springfield Local Schools, Springhill Elementary School, counselor

Charlene is a counselor at Springhill Elementary. She always goes above and beyond what a typical counselor does in a school system. She is the driving force behind The Leader in Me program. She is always in classrooms talking with students or assisting teachers any way she can to help with behaviors and social problems.

Danielle Schnyders, Manchester Local Schools, Manchester Middle School, grade five math teacher.

Danielle is an outstanding role model and math teacher. She takes great pride in working with all students and with the staff in her grade band. She also organizes the year-end activity for promotion programming for students, parents and teachers.

Drina Jolly, Twinsburg City School District, Bissell Intermediate School, second-grade teacher.

Ms. Jolly does an outstanding job teaching and building positive relationships with the students in her classroom. She takes time to learn about each and every one of them and incorporates their likes into her daily lessons. Ms. Jolly goes as far as identifying themes in her activities and dresses the part to excite all of her learners. Ms. Jolly provides many opportunities for students to have hands on experiences from the Makerspace activities to science experiments that align with lessons taught in reading, science, math,and social studies. Ms. Jolly organizes the "Cavs Fit as a Pro" initiative for the entire school where everyone stops what they are doing and does a scheduled fitness activity for a few minutes for the month. Students and staff then receive a token from the Cavs upon completion, spreading the importance of being healthy and fit. Ms. Jolly is adored by her students and parents as she provides a keepsake video of the school year for all of her parents. Ms. Jolly is a dedicated worker and it shows in everything she does.

Melinda Knisely, Twinsburg City School District, Wilcox Primary School, first-grade teacher.

Mrs. Melinda (Mindy) Knisely is a veteran first grade teacher at Wilcox Primary School who demonstrates what a great teacher does every day. When you cross the threshold to Mrs. Knisely’s classroom, her love for teaching is evident throughout. Her classroom is designed to be child-friendly with soft lighting, colorful decorations, anchor charts, creative storage solutions, and designated areas for different instructional models. Students share ownership of this welcoming classroom by assuming roles as leaders for jobs and responsibilities that contribute to the classroom community. Mrs. Knisely values each child and reminds them that no matter what is happening in their lives outside school, she is their “rock” and support system at school. She has been known to provide school supplies, snacks, and lunch for her students in need. Mrs. Knisely knows that the social/emotional well-being of her students must be a priority before any child is available for learning.