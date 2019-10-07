Jennifer Wicks

School: Findley Community Learning Center (Akron Public Schools)

Residence: Mogadore

Age: 41

High school alma mater: Mogadore High School

College: Kent State University (bachelor's), University of Akron (master's)

Family: Husband, Lester; children Landon, 14; Lillian, 11; Declan, 7

What subjects do you teach (grade level)? Fourth grade, all subjects.

What is the best part of your job? The best part of my job is that "light bulb" moment when you know a child understands something new, especially if it didn’t make sense before. Building relationships with my students and their families is also one of my favorite things about teaching.

What is the most challenging part of your job? The most challenging part of my job is not having enough time in the day. My goal is to fill our school day with meaningful, high-impact, engaging learning experiences that maximize our time together.

Is teaching kids the same today as when you first started? Teaching is very different, but kids aren't. They still love to hear a good story, sculpt with Play-Doh, build with Legos, move, jump, laugh and learn. We have the added benefit of technology at our fingertips, which when used judiciously can enhance the learning experience for our students and prepare them for future success.

Your students would be surprised to know that you … I was a member of a championship co-ed sand volleyball team for several summers when I was younger.

What’s your hidden talent? I can floss like nobody’s business.

If you weren’t a teacher, what would you be doing? I would be a professional baby snuggler or a makeup artist.

After a long day at work, what’s the best way to relax? The best way to relax after a day of teaching is going for a bike ride or walk with my family and stopping for ice cream.