Robert Engels

School: St. Vincent-St. Mary High School

Residence: Portage Lakes

Age: 58

High school alma mater: American School in London

College: University of Texas, University of Houston and University of Akron

Family: Happily married with two adult daughters.

What subjects do you teach (grade level)? This year I am teaching AP Physics 2 and Introduction to Engineering to seniors and a combined Honors Algebra II/Physics class to freshmen.

What is the best part of your job? Watching students move past their comfort level and finding that they can accomplish more than they ever thought possible.

What is the most challenging part of your job? Finding enough time every day to help each student that wants to learn more about something.

Is teaching kids the same today as when you first started? It is easier today because I have learned from the mistakes I made along the way.

Your students would be surprised to know that you … grew up overseas in Africa and Europe.

What’s your hidden talent? Gourmet cooking.

If you weren’t a teacher, what would you be doing? Probably running a small environmental engineering consulting company or retired.

After a long day at work, what’s the best way to relax? Go out to a restaurant and have a great dinner with my family and friends.