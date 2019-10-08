There’s a bunch of cool stuff happening, so let’s just dive in, shall we?

Carrie Underwood brings her in-the-round-staged Cry Pretty 360 tour to the newly spiffed-up Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with the duo Maddie & Tai and trio Runaway June on Wednesday. But if you care, you probably already knew that and can’t wait to sing along.

Also happening this weekend, longtime "Late Night" music man and rock hall band leader and utility musician nonpareil Paul Shaffer will be touting his new autobiography “We’ll Be Here for the Rest of Our Lives.” He'll play some music and tell stories about his long, storied and impressive career along with co-author David Ritz at 7 p.m. Sunday in the Fran and Jules Belkin Theatre at the Gill and Tommy LiPuma Center for Creative Arts in Cleveland.

But if a country superstar and/or a music and television industry veteran aren’t your flavor-of-the-weekend or you just want to hear some cats blow, this is your weekend. It’s a heck of slate for lovers of the jazz diaspora. You can go four successive days of live jazz and jazz inflected music, if you're hardcore.

Thursday night, the Ohio Theatre will be blessed with the regal jazz presence of saxophonist Branford Marsalis and his quartet. The eldest of the Marsalis Brothers, the 59-year-old musician has been working with pretty much the same group: Pianist Joey Calderazzo and bassist Eric Revis have been with him for 20 years and “new guy” drummer Justin Faulkner is in his tenth year.

Not that jazz cats need a reason to tour (well, money), but Marsalis and crew will ostensibly be here to promote their 2019 album “The Secret Between the Shadow and The Soul," which, like much of his catalog, was well received. There are lovely ballads such as Calderazzo’s ethereal “Conversation Among the Ruins,” loose raucous jams such as Revis’ album opener “Dance of the Evil Toys,” a bouncy rendition of fellow saxophonist and composer Andrew Hill’s quirky “Snake Hips Waltz” and a gospel-laced, uptempo “The Windup” by Keith Jarrett, highlighting Faulkner’s sexy syncopation and apparent octopus arms and legs.

Marsalis caused a bit of a stir earlier this year when, during an interview, he casually ragged on current jazz critical darling Kamasi Washington, who he said wasn’t a jazz musician, and said genre hopper Robert Glasper had a limited jazz vocabulary. This drew many angry defensive words from Glasper and several of his contemporaries.

But anyone who’s been paying attention to the Marsalis family for the past 30 years or so should know that’s pretty on brand. Brother Wynton casually dissed Glasper’s celebrated, Grammy-winning Black Radio album in this very newspaper a few years ago. Of course, listeners and fans don’t need a respected artist's co-sign to enjoy whatever floats their boat. Who cares if Martin Scorsese doesn’t consider Marvel movies capital “C” cinema? That’s neither Marvel Cinematic Universe’s purpose nor ambition. If you dig it, keep diggin’ it.

Speaking of music many would call “not real” jazz, the Tangier has a couple of smooth jazz and R&B veterans on Friday and Saturday nights.

First up on Friday is Pieces of Dream, the duo of keyboardist James Lloyd and drummer Curtis Harmon brought to national attention through smooth jazz godfather Grover Washington back in 1981. The group has recorded and toured steadily, scoring several top-10 albums on various jazz charts, including their latest album “On Another Note” which continues their melodic, easy grooving R&B sound.

If that’s not enough simmering toe-tapping grooves for you, on Saturday, Tangier will play host to local contemporary jazz smoothies Horns & Things. Founded and led by saxophonists J.T. Lynch and Ken LeeGrand, H.A.T., which plays everything from jazz clubs to jazz festivals to local libraries, will be celebrating its 36th anniversary at the show. So it should be a funky evening.

One more for the contemporary crowd and folks who love anniversary tours: This Sunday, the Kent Stage will feature the Special EFX All Stars, featuring Emmy winning guitarist Chieli Minucci. If you listen to 107.3 The Wave, you’re likely familiar with Minucci’s melodic mix of smooth jazz, pop and world music-flavored musical gooeyness. His 2017 album “Deep as the Night” featured the Billboard jazz chart-topping hit “Lavish,” so that’s pretty cool.

So fans of instrumental music, this is a great weekend to jazz out with your...uhh...never mind.

