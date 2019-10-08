Frightfully Funny Comedy Show: 9-11 p.m. Oct. 26, Angry Avocado, 217 Market Ave., Canton. With Joe Hanley and friends. Free. www.eventbrite.com/e/frightfully-funny-comedy-show-tickets-74848234083.

Frank Caliendo: 8 p.m. Dec. 6, MGM Northfield Park Center Stage, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Oct 11 $45-$75. www.ticketmaster.com.

Michael Stanley and The Resonators: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, MGM Northfield Park Center Stage, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. With Donnie Iris and The Cruisers. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Oct 11 $47.50-$79.50. www.ticketmaster.com.

Tuck & Patti: 8 p.m. Dec. 14, The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St. $30-$40. 877-987-6487 or www.thekentstage.com.

Morgan Wallen: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16, MGM Northfield Park Center Stage, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. With Ashland Craft. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 18. $47.50. www.ticketmaster.com.

Great White & Slaughter: 8 p.m. Feb. 22, MGM Northfield Park Center Stage, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. $32.50-$57.50. www.ticketmaster.com.

The High Kings: 8 p.m. Feb. 24, The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St. $35-$45. 877-987-6487 or www.thekentstage.com.

Million Dollar Quartet: 7 p.m. Feb. 28, MGM Northfield Park Center Stage, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Oct 11 $35-$65. www.ticketmaster.com.

The Musical Box presents A Genesis Extravaganza Part II: 7:30 p.m. March 29, Playhouse Square’s KeyBank State Theatre, 1519 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. $15-$42. 216-241-6000 or www.playhousesquare.org.