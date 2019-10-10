Guided Bird Walk: 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Secret Arboretum, 1680 Madison Ave., Wooster. Members of the Greater Mohican Audubon Society will lead birders of all skill levels. For more information, go to www.secrest.osu.edu.

Greater Akron Orchid Society: 6:30 p.m. Monday at Portage Lakes Kiwanis, 725 Portage Lakes Drive, Akron. Jane Bush presents “Orchid Diseases, Part 2.” For more information, call Dave at 330-307-7189 or go to www.thegaos.com.

Stark County Master Gardeners Backyard Birding: 10 a.m. Nov. 7 at the Huston-Brumbaugh Mount Union Nature Center, 16146 Daniel St., Minerva. http://osustarkmg.org/calendar-2/.

Greater Akron Orchid Society Holiday Banquet and Elections: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11, Portage Lakes Kiwanis, 725 Portage Lakes Drive, New Franklin. For more information, call Dave at 330-307-7189 or go to www.thegaos.com.

Secrest Arboretum Tree Walk: 1-2 p.m. Nov. 13 at Secret Arboretum, 1680 Madison Ave., Wooster. A variety of topics will be covered, including proper selection and planting, insect pests and diseases. For more information, go to www.secrest.osu.edu.