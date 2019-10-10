Rose’s Rescue: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Pet Supplies Plus, 1262 State Route 303, Streetsboro. https://rosesrescue.rescuegroups.org/info/calendar.

Wayne County Humane Society Orrville Railroad Heritage Society Meet & Greet: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Orrville Railroad Heritage Society, 145 Depot St. WCHS will have adoptable animals at the Orrville Railroad Heritage Society's "Speeders n' Spikes" event. www.wchs.org/event/orrville-railroad-heritage-society-meet-greet.

Paws and Prayers Dog Care Volunteer Orientation: 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 19 at Paws and Prayers Pet Rescue, 1407 Main St. Suite A, Cuyahoga Falls. Volunteers must be 16 years old or older. https://pawsandprayers.org/events/.

Humane Society of Summit County Subaru Loves Pets Adopt-a-thon: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Road, Twinsburg. 50% off all adoptions. Special gifts courtesy of Cascade Subaru: $25 gift cart to Pet Supplies Plus (limited to first 15 adopters), pet supplies and surprises, and custom engraved pet ID tag. Normal adoption fees are $50-$175 for dogs and $10-$30 or two for $50 for cats. For more information, go to www.summithumane.org/Events/date/2019/10/19/subaru-loves-pets-adopt-a-thon.