Events

Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist: 1007 Superior Ave., Cleveland. 10:30 a.m. Friday. Annual Red Mass for all members of the legal profession. After the Mass, a luncheon will follow at Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Center, 127 Public Square. Tickets for the Red Mass and reception are available at www.catholiccommunity.org/redmass.

Centenary U.M. Church: 1310 Superior Ave., Akron. 4-6 p.m. Sunday. Annual Rainbow Tea.

The Chapel in Marlboro: 8700 State Route 619, Marlboro Township. 6 p.m. Sundays. Griefshare is a ministry to individuals who have experienced the loss of a loved one, providing help in recovering from loss. Also, 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Celebrate Recovery, a 12-Step recovery program. For more information, call 330-935-0132.

Christ Is the Answer Ministries – Westside Campus: 421 W. Thornton St., Akron. 6:09 p.m. Sunday. “Women of Fiery Faith” with guest speaker, Elder Tracey Williams.

Columbia United Church of Christ: 978 Wooster Road W., Barberton. 2 p.m. Sunday. 8th Annual Trunk or Treat with crafts, carnival games, snacks and more. 330-825-9946.

Emmanuel Baptist Church: 651 Newton St., Tallmadge. 9:45 and 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Monday-Friday. Oct 14-18 2019 Bible Conference with the Rev. Rick Flanders. For more information, call 330-784-8934 or go to www.myebc.life.

Green Valley United Methodist Church: 620 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Green. 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Chili Cook Off. The best chili cook will win $100. The cost to enter chili is $10 and $5 to taste. For more information, call 330-896-4357 or go to www.greenvalleyumc.com.

Greensburg United Methodist Church: 2161 Greensburg Road, Green. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 19. Green Sibshop, a monthly program for kids in grades three to six who have a sibling with special health or developmental needs. Also, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Green Sibshop for Teens, for grades seven to 12. To register a child, call 330-244-7650 or go to www.greensburgumc.net.

Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church: 1866 Brown St., Akron. 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Holy Ghost Bible study class. Grow in faith from a Ukrainian Catholic perspective. For more information, go to www.hgucc.org.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church: 50 N. Prospect St., Akron. 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Men’s Bible Study; 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, DLM Food and Resources Pantry. For more information, go to www.holytrinityakron.org.

Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church: 1225 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron. 10 a.m. Sunday. 62nd annual Combined Women’s and Men’s Day with guest speaker the Rev. LaSharra Johnson of Christ Is the Answer Ministries, Akron. 330-864-6635.

Mount Lebanon Baptist Church: 180 Edward Ave., Akron. 9 a.m. Oct. 19. Annual Prayer Breakfast. $10, $5 ages 4-10. For more information, call 330-376-6378. Also, 4 p.m. Oct. 20. All Choir Day with various choirs from Akron and Cleveland area in attendance.

Mount Zion Baptist Church: 327 Cuyahoga St., Akron. 10:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. Oct. 20. 92nd Annual Men’s Day. Morning speaker is the Rev. Jonathan B. Turner of Israelite Baptist Church, Akron. Afternoon program “It’s Harvest Time” with male choruses and soloists from the Akron area. 330-253-8642.

New Exodus Christian Fellowship Church: 1063 S. Arlington St., Akron. 3 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Gregory and first lady Antonia Partridge 12th Pastoral Anniversary. Guest speaker is the Rev. Curtis Minter Sr., Shiloh Baptist Church.

Non-denominational Bible Talks: Wayne County Public Library, Rittman Branch, 49 W. Ohio Ave., Rittman. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 29. Conducted by S. Shaw and L. Erickson.

Phillips Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church: 413 Iroquois Ave., Akron. 11 a.m. Saturday. Annual National CME Lay Day with Lay Luncheon in the church lower sanctuary. Guest speaker is David Hamilton, Summit County Council District 5 representative. $10 donation required. For more information and tickets, call 330-784-8964.

Providence Baptist Church: 458 Madison Ave., Akron. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Health Unit will offer first-aid, CPR training. To register, call 330-253-3932.

Real Hope Church: 7461 Wales Ave. NW, North Canton. 5-7 p.m. Friday. Swiss Steak Dinner. $8, $4 ages 12 and under. Profits go to community outreach projects and ministries.

Redeemer North Hill UMC Church: 265 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., Akron. 11 a.m. Tuesdays. Christian Bible Study Class open to anyone interested in learning more about a Christian lifestyle. Also, 11:30 a.m. Fridays, free lunch and clothing store.

St. John Christian Methodist Episcopal Church: 1233 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron. 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Bible Studies; 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 2nd and 4th Wednesdays, Soup Kitchen; noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Clothing Closet open by appointment. Also, 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, Annual Lay Day; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 19, Community Health & Wellness Day with health screenings. 330-864-3060.

St. John Lutheran Church: 550 E. Wilbeth Road, Akron. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 19. Holiday Plus Rummage & Bake Sale. Furniture, holiday items, clothes and more.

St. Raphael Center: 4365 Fulton Drive NW, Canton. 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Lenten Mission Book Study of “Life of Christ” by Venerable Fulton Sheen.

St. Sebastian Parish: 476 Mull Ave., Akron. Oct. 19. Sanctam Catholicam Conference “The Good, the True and the Beautiful.” Conference begins at 10:15 a.m. Cost is $10. For more information, call 330-869-0682.

St. Vincent Family Center: 17 S. Maple St., Akron. 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Divorce Workshop with Marie Rader, topic is A New Beginning. Also, 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 22, Divorce Workshop with Kathy Tupa, topic is Rebuilders. For more information, call Jim Welling at 330-858-8311 or Marie Rader at 330-697-5782.

Westminster Presbyterian Church: 1250 W. Exchange St., Akron. 5 p.m. Oct. 20. Third Sunday Dinner, a free community dinner that encourages food and fellowship with church members and the local community. 330-836-2226 or www.westminsterakron.com.

Wintergreen Ledges Church of God: 1889 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron. 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 25. Dinner’s on - Free Hot Meal. 330-753-3027.

Women’s Bible Review Fellowship: The HUB Community Center, 3676 Community Lane, Copley. 1-3 p.m. Thursday. A study based ion the movie “Do You Believe.” For reservations, call Suzanne at 330-322-7966 by Wednesday.

Performances

Arlington Church of God: 539 S. Arlington St., Akron. 4 p.m. Sunday. Carla Davis and Lennie Green in Concert. Free.

Chapel of Prayer: 1811 Brittain Road, Akron. 6 p.m. Sunday. Calvary’s Love in concert. A love offering will be accepted.

Fairlawn Lutheran Church: 3415 W. Market St., Akron. 4 p.m. Oct. 20. Parish Arts Concert presents the University of Akron choirs. A freewill offering will be accepted.

First Congregational Church of Akron: 292 E. Market St., Akron. 7-9 p.m. Friday. Tret Fure will perform. Free. www.akronfcc.org.

Grace Fellowship: 6282 Nave St. SW, Canton. 7 p.m. Thursday. GloryWay Quartet & the Spencers in concert. A love offering will be accepted.

Mount Pleasant Baptist Church: 821 O'Jay Parkway NE, Canton. 5 p.m. Sunday. 36th Anniversary of the Anointed Horner Gospel Singers, with the Royal Angeletted, the Spiritual Believers, the Spiritual Angels, Boot & the Boyz, and the Golden Warriors. $10 in advance, $12 at the door. For tickets, call 330-455-4405 or 330-575-2084.

Trinity United Church of Christ: 215 High St., Wadsworth. 4 p.m. Sunday. The Heimat String Quartet will perform. Freewill offerings will be accepted. 330-334-2536.

Westminster Presbyterian Church: 1250 W. Exchange St., Akron. 5 pm. Sunday. Five at Five Concert with Dr. Dave Thomas for Jazz Quintet. Free.

