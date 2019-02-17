WOOSTER — Margaret (French) Collins will celebrate her 100th birthday on Feb. 23, with family and friends at an open house in the lower level of St. Mary Church, 527 Beall Ave., Wooster. The event will be from 1:30-3:30 p.m.; no gifts, please. Cards are welcome and may also be mailed to 5755 Cleveland Road, Wooster.



Margaret was born in Uniontown, Kentucky, Feb. 25, 1919 to the late William Augustus French and Margaret Mary (Beaven) French.



She married the late Robert D. Collins on Feb. 28, 1942 and together they had one son and six daughters: Sedina (Nevin) Lowe, Wilma (Gary) Hodge, Richard (Betty) Collins, Rose Jolliff, Jo (Donnie) Beckler, Jane (Bill) Smith and Pam (Jim) Coffee. Margaret has 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.