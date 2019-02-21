WEST SIDE STORY -- Ashland High School will present the Tony Award-winning musical "West Side Story" on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Archer Auditorium. Tickets are $8 for the center and $6 for the side. All seats are reserved. For tickets, call (419) 289-7968, ext. 3128 or e-mail riwasows@goarrows.org.



CHILI COOK-OFF -- The public is invited to attend a Chili Cook-Off and Quarter Paddle Auction hosted by Relay For Life of Ashland County at Mozelle Hall on the Ashland County Fairgrounds on Friday. The cook-off starts at 6 p.m. and cost is by donation, which includes the chili, salad and dessert. The community can come enjoy and vote for their favorite chili entered by the public and relay teams ($5 per entry). The Quarter Paddle Auction will start at approximately 7 p.m. There will be different gift baskets and items to bid on. The cost is $5 for the first paddle and $1 for each additional paddle. Each item will be worth one to four quarters to bid per paddle bidding. For more information, contact Sunshine Imhoff at (419) 651-7228 or imhoff@zoominternet.net.



Magic Gives Back - A Las Vegas-style magic and variety show is coming to Black River Local Schools in Sullivan for two performances on Saturday. "Magic Gives Back" is a new and unique fundraising platform developed specifically for local schools and communities. The show is led by world-renowned magician Rick Smith Jr., and his team of performers, including dancers from the Cleveland Cavaliers Scream Team and YouTube star Josh Horton (12-time Guinness World Record juggler). The team has been featured on "Shark Tank," "America's Got Talent" and the "Today Show." The performance is open to the public. You can purchase tickets for the 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. shows at Black River Elementary School at magicgivesback.com. General admission is $20 and VIP tickets are $25.



ALICE IN WONDERLAND JR. -- Mohican Community Theatre, under the Loudonville Theatre and Arts Committee, will perform "Alice in Wonderland Jr." for three performances at the Ohio Theatre in downtown Loudonville Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students and seniors and free for children 4 years old and younger (as long as space is available.) All tickets are reserved seating only. Pre-sale tickets are available online at theohiotheatre.com and at the Ohio Theatre Box Office at (419) 994-3750.



AUTHOR DISCUSSION - Have you ever wondered what the author was thinking? The Ashland Public Library is giving you a chance to find out, in its twist on the traditional book discussion format. The library will host discussions of four nonfiction titles throughout the year, inviting the authors themselves to participate. The first discussion is today at 5:30 p.m. and centers on "Plain Secrets: An Outsider among the Amish" by local author Joe Mackall. Mackall is director of the Creative Writing program for the Ashland University MFA program, and a former journalist who has been published in numerous newspapers and magazines including the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Cleveland Magazine, New York Times and Washington Post. Register for this event by calling (419) 289-8188 or visit the library’s online events calendar at http://ashland.evanced.info/signup/calendar.