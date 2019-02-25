Being a member of the Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce grants access to many services and programs that can put a business on the fast track to success. Some of the opportunities members can take advantage of are:



Networking — Events like the Business After Hours and Breakfast Before Business are held regularly at various chamber businesses, giving members an opportunity to get acquainted with each other.



Business Resources — The chamber maintains directories of businesses, manufacturers, churches and organizations in the Alliance area; distributes a chamber newsletter; assists merchants with anti-fraud efforts; and hosts seminars and workshops for business and industrial members.



Chamber membership fees, which are based on a company's average number of employees, start at just over $200.



For more information about these benefits or to become a member, call the chamber office at 330-823-6260.



In addition to the Women's Division, the chamber also has a Sebring Division that focuses on businesses in the Sebring, Beloit and Smith Township areas.



Business Education develops partnerships between businesses and area schools, while Business Alliance honors a Small Business of the Year, a Large Business of the Year and an individual with a Spirit of Enterprise award each year.



Chamber board committees focus on economic development, business education, legislative concerns, membership recruiting, tourism and project development.



For more information, visit allianceohiochamber.org or call 330-823-6260.