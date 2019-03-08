In our world today we have so much going on in our lives. We face hardships on every side; family situations, job situations, health concerns and the list could go on and on. However, we still have hope that our Lord will always be right there with us.



My text for this article is found in II Timothy: 1:5-7; "when I call to remembrance the genuine faith that is in you, which dwelt first in your grandmother Lois and your mother Eunice, and I am persuaded is in you also. 6 Therefore I remind you to stir up the gift of God which is in you through the laying on of my hands. 7 For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind."



I know most of us have heard the statement that you just need to "stir up the gift of God" like it is some magical plan to make your problems go away. I like to think of God’s gift as your faith and you need to stir that gift of faith up to face every situation, trial, tribulation and storm in your life. Your needs or wants do not move the hands of God to meet them. It is the simple, common, ordinary faith that will cause God to move and you have the exact amount of faith to move Him — Romans 12:3b; "… as God has dealt to each one a measure of faith."



Verse 6 in our text shares that Timothy already had that common faith and so do each of you today. The word faith has many synonyms like: trust, confidence, reliance, assurance, belief and many others.



I am writing today to encourage you, uplift you and most of all motivate you to extraordinary results of God’s hands ministering to you. Your faith with your prayers will have an effect on your situation. The only thing you need to do is to "stir up" your faith. Look at Hebrews 11:6; "But without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him."



You see that no faith — means no answers but with faith (believe) He does answer (reward) us!



So what is there to fear as Verse 7 shares? Absolutely nothing because "with God all things are possible" (Matthew 19:26). As you connect your faith with His promises; you will receive all your strength, courage, hope and answers to every hardship and concern that you have in your life.



I want to leave you with this one promise that God gives us in His Word. As you read this verse, all you have to do is place your name in its place for the word "I". Philippians 4:13; "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."



Yes you can because He can!!!



The Rev. Paul Tracy is the pastor at Lighthouse Pentecostal Assembly.