



It started as a little tickle in my throat. Everyone around here has been complaining about their allergies due to all the pollen from the snowy white Bradford pear trees that are out in full, glorious bloom. Surely it could not be from the forsythia or tulip trees.



After going through a bag of cough drops and the last few ounces of prescription cough syrup, I have decided it is just another garden variety cold. I can’t blame the beautiful trees for that.



I have several phone calls to make today but that will be difficult since I sound like a frog. I know that for a fact since I just made the mistake of answering two calls that turned out to be an automated gal about credit cards that we don’t have.



Then there was a third call from a member of the hiking club. The Man of the House told her he was not getting her emails about things pertaining to the club and he was afraid it was because he had given her his old business card with the wrong email address. The club meets in Tryon the first Tuesday of the month and the other weeks at the Open Road Coffee Shop here in Columbus. I even have that on our calendar.



I assured her I was getting her emails but did not always tell him. I give him information on a strictly "need to know" basis because he seldom remembers what I tell him anyhow! If I would have been out of bed when he left this morning he would not have gone to the wrong coffee shop. That’s how it works.



I plan to stay very quiet today. I don’t have to talk to do laundry or read. The Man of the House is off for the day, first coffee with his hiking group, then helping at the arts and crafts school with their blacksmithing program. I’m almost ashamed to admit that I didn’t get out of bed until almost 10 a.m. It was wonderful.



Last night I tried a recipe for Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup that was supplied by Carol Hall, mother of our next door neighbor, Amy. It took me awhile to get all of the ingredients assembled, the trickiest part being a rotisserie chicken. I like to go to our local Food Lion in mid-morning for my regular grocery shopping, but learned the chickens are not done until later in the day.



Here is what you do: Remove the skin and bones from an entire chicken, shred it and put it in your slow cooker. Add to that 1 cup each diced onions, celery and carrots. Stir in four 14-ounce cans of low-sodium chicken broth, two 10.75-ounce cans condensed cream of mushroom soup with roasted garlic, and 2 teaspoons Fines Herbs. Add salt and pepper to taste.



I was not familiar with Fines Herbs, but Carol gave me some of hers to try. According to the recipe it is "a classic blend of herbs that usually consists of chervil, chives, parsley and tarragon" and can be found pre-blended in the spice section of the grocery store. I will see about that.



Stir this altogether, cover and cook on high for 3 or 4 hours, or on low for 8 or 9 hours. At the last, stir in 2 cups of egg noodles that have been cooked. This makes eight hearty servings.



This goes well with a loaf of good, crusty bread.