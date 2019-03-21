Dr. Deborah Fleming, professor of English at Ashland University, will be reading from her most recent book, "Resurrection of the Wild: Meditations on Ohio’s Natural Landscape," on Tuesday, April 16, at 4 p.m. in Ronk Lecture Hall in the Schar College of Education. The event is free and open to the public.



Fleming’s book, "Resurrection of the Wild: Meditations on Ohio’s Natural Landscape," is an impassioned call for recognizing and preserving the ecological wonders of the Allegheny Plateau.



While America’s more dramatic locations, like Yosemite National Park, Louisiana’s bayou, the rocky coasts of New England and the desert Southwest, are frequently celebrated for their natural beauty, far less has been written about Ohio’s unique and beautiful environment. Author Deborah Fleming, who has lived in rural Ohio and cared for its land for decades, shares 14 interrelated essays, blending her own experiences with both scientific and literary research. Resurrection of the Wild discusses both natural and human histories as it focuses on the Allegheny Plateau and hill country in Ohio’s eastern counties.



These lyrical meditations delve into life on Fleming’s farm, the impacts of the mining and drilling industries, fox hunting, homesteading families, the lives of agriculturalist Louis Bromfield and John Chapman (better known as Johnny Appleseed), and Ohio’s Amish community. Fleming finds that our very concept of freedom must be redefined to include preservation and respect for the natural world. Ultimately, Resurrection of the Wild becomes a compelling argument for the importance of ecological preservation in Ohio, and Fleming’s perspective will resonate with readers both within and beyond this "forgotten" state’s borders.



Fleming is an equestrian, mountain climber and organic gardener who writes poetry, fiction, essays and works of scholarship. The recipient of grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities, American Council of Learned Societies and Ashland University, she has published books on Yeats, Jeffers and Synge and has edited two collections of essays on Yeats. She also has published two collections of poetry and a novel. Three of her poems have been nominated for Pushcart Prizes.