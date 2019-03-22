The award winners have been announced for the Ashland University 2019 Juried Student Art and Design Exhibition that will run through March 28 in the University’s Coburn Gallery.



This exhibition offers $1,000 in awards to student artists, including Best in Show, Bernini Award, Dean’s Award, People’s Choice Award and the AU Permanent Art Collection Award. The award winners were announced at the opening reception of the exhibition on March 14. The People’s Choice award will be announced on the Coburn Gallery’s Facebook page on March 26.



The outside juror for exhibition was Larry Schiemann. Schiemann was a longtime Ashland University Art Department faculty member and is currently the owner of Clayfields Pottery, specializing in works of stoneware and porcelain clay. Schiemann has exhibited nationally and has offered many ceramic workshops throughout his career. Schiemann is represented by galleries in Michigan, Ohio and Florida. Schiemann accepted 98 entries of the 180 entries submitted.



Best in Show - $250



Tyreece Jones



Matthew 7:15



Charcoal drawing



Sponsored by the Department Art and Design and the Coburn Gallery



Honorable Mention Awards - $100



Sponsored by the Department Art and Design and the Coburn Gallery



Raven Roddy



The Female Gaze I



Pen /Ink Drawing



Fiona Donley



Intelligence



Digital painting



Tristan Peterman



A.N.T.



Found object sculpture



Bernini Award - $100



Hannah Osborn



Anxiety



Charcoal Drawing



Sponsored and selected by Dr. Wendy and Scott Schaller



College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s Award - $200



Cameron Middis



Subtraction Cube



Steel Sculpture



Sponsored and selected by Ashland University Dean of College of Arts & Sciences Dr. Dawn Weber



AU Permanent Art Collection Award



Hannah Osborn



Life in Patchwork



Mixed Media Work on Paper



Destini Oler



Peace



Acrylic Painting



Sponsored and selected by Ashland University Permanent Art Collection - Matt Portner



Alumni "Wink" Award



Schuyler Kunkle



Silently Screaming



Found Object sculpture



The Alumni Award is selected and sponsored by 2012 alumnus Jennifer Winkler.



The Coburn Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12 noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For more information on this exhibition, visit the gallery at www.ashland.edu/coburngallery, find us on Facebook or call 419.289.5652.