WOOSTER — Wayne and Janice Wagner, 2539 Flickinger Hill Road, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary March 21. They were married March 21, 1959 in Smithville at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church by the Rev. Julius Turcsanyi.



They are the parents of Sharon (Mark) Bucher and Steve Wagner of North Canton and have one granddaughter.



Mr. Wagner is retired from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and Mrs. Wagner from Bank One. They are active members of Zion Lutheran Church, Wooster.