WOOSTER — The Triway Capers will continue its run of "Celebrating the Triway Capers Thru the Years" this weekend on March 29 and 30 at 7 p.m. and on March 31 at 2 p.m. in the performing arts center at Triway High School, 3205 Shreve Road.



The unique comedy-musical, co-written and co-directed by Dianne Bell and Tom Stocksdale, will feature skits and performances that date back to 1964 — the year the Capers got its start.



"We are going in five-year increments and bringing back a song or movie that was popular from that year," said Bell, a 33-year member of the group. "Starting with Ed Sullivan and the Beatles."



The show also will include, among others, its take on ‘Ghostbusters’ from 1984, ‘Batman’ from 1989, ‘Shrek’ from 2004 and end up with their take on the ‘Walking Dead’ from 2014. One of the more interesting things about the Triway Capers is that no one person takes the spotlight, but rather, each of the 34-member cast is a star.



"Everybody has a part and they are the stars," said Stocksdale a 37-year member of the Capers. "We pass it around — it has, pretty much, always been that way."



The co-directors agree that a lot of effort goes into making the production a success. "We started rehearsing the second week of January," Stocksdale said. "Prior to that we were busy writing the program and picking out the songs."



While the show promises to be entertaining, it is also for a good cause. "There also is a cake auction at intermission," Stocksdale said. "And all of the proceeds go to the music booster club at Triway High School."



Theresa Noble, booster club co-president, said the money is very much appreciated.



"We can buy new band uniforms, help with choir robes and also the cleaning and maintenance of the uniforms," she said. "We have even sponsored some things to help with music education at the elementary school."



In the past, according to Noble, the event has raised between $1,500 and $2,000 for the music booster club.



Tickets for the show are $7 and can be purchased at the door on first-come, first-served basis. Donations also are accepted. For more information about the Triway Capers, visit www.facebook.com/TriwayCapers.



