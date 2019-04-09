MARSHALLVILLE — Gerald and Shirley (Wentsch) Harrison, 47 Park St., will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday. They were married April 11, 1959 in the Evangelical United Brethren Church (Marshallville UMC) by the Rev. Alva Knoll.



They are the parents of Mark and Annette (Contini) Harrison; Dana and MaryJo (Besancon) Harrison; and Dawn (Harrison) and Jarrod Brown, all of Orrville; and the late Krista Harrison. They have nine grandchildren.



Both are retired. Mr. Harrison drove truck for 41 years for local companies and Mrs. Harrison was a homemaker and worked for Dravenstott’s Restaurant. His hobby is riding the local bike trails and she enjoys photo albums and scrapbooking. They both enjoy time spent with family. They are members of Marshallville UMC.



A family dinner is planned for late April.