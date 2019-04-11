Pickup beds are built to work and haul but that doesn’t mean they have to be vulnerable. Protect your investment with a sturdy shell so you can transport large items without the fear of causing damage. It will also help retain more resale value if you decide to trade it in down the road.



Plastic Drop-In



One of the least labor-intensive options to consider is a plastic insert specifically designed for your vehicle. Don’t be fooled by universal options that may require modifications before it will fit and may fit poorly. A custom option can easily be installed by people with a little automotive knowledge. Talk to a professional at your favorite auto service center to find the best shell for your money. You don’t want to invest in a protective shell that doesn’t fit properly as it may move around during regular driving, causing damage to the paint underneath.



Professional Spray On



With the help of an expert, a spray-on liner can be more efficient when controlling your cargo from moving around. High-quality textures create a strong base, offering a grip that isn’t provided by a plastic shell.



But there are some disadvantages. A professional is needed for this job, and if the manufacturer’s specifications aren’t properly followed, the bed can damage the truck.



It may also be more expensive than other options.



DIY



If you know your way around a vehicle’s paint, you can save a lot of money with DIY kits. They are typically available for spray guns, rollers and even spray cans. Keep in mind, any damage caused to paint from an install may void a manufacturer’s corrosion warranty.