APPLE CREEK — Mr. and Mrs. Howard Masters will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday, April 18.



Howard Masters and Glenda Kay Hodgen were married April 18, 1959 by the Rev. Guy Buch at the Chippewa Church of the Brethren.



They are the parents of four children: John (Kim), Bill (Tammy), Cindie (Tracy) and Jim (Sandy). They have 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.



Mr. Masters was an electrician with Union Local 306 and Mrs. Masters worked for The College of Wooster and drove a bus for Smithville schools for 12 years.



They are members of Liberty Freewill Baptist Church. They have resided on Apple Creek Road since 2962.