PANCAKE BREAKFAST — Enjoy pancakes, sausage, milk, coffee or juice at the 48th annual Pancake Day at the Ashland Central Fire Station on Saturday from 6 a.m. to noon. Donations are accepted and proceeds benefit multiple Ashland County charities.



EASTER EGG HUNTS — Easter’s on its way, and you don’t need to hop far for an Easter Egg hunt on Saturday. Just to name a few, the Ashland Elks Lodge 1360 will host its annual Easter egg hunt at Brookside Park 10 a.m. At the same time, the Loudonville Lions Club is holding its annual Easter Egg Hunt in Central Park in Loudonville. And as a Youth Day Promotion, an Easter egg hunt will take place after the Ashland University baseball game on Donges Field. Those attending also will have the opportunity to get autographs from players and run the bases. The game is scheduled for noon. Please see our Out & About section for more area Easter egg hunts.



TRIVIA NIGHT — Grab some wings at Buffalo Wild Wings and try to win some points for your team during a night of general trivia with Ashland Young Professionals at 5:30 p.m. tonight. You do not need to take a team to participate, as tables will be randomly assigned upon arrival. Plus, you’ll have a chance to hear from Buffalo Wild Wings owner, Ken Brown. Dinner and drinks can be ordered off the menu and each young professional will receive $5 off their meal.



PAMPER YOUR PET — The Career Center will host Pamper your Pet Tuesday through April 26, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is donation only. All proceeds go to the Animal and Vet Science HOSA club fund to benefit the students by funding educational field trips to the Cleveland Zoo, the Newport Aquarium and Dairy Cattle Artificial Insemination School. A suggested donation is $25-$45, depending on size of dog, but the Career Center will accept any amount that you feel comfortable with. The Basic package includes a bath, nail trim, teeth brushing, ear cleaning, anal gland expression and bandana or bow. A Beautify package for $5 includes a sanitary clip, teeth brushing, feet trim and face shaping.



STUDENT RECITALS — Various ensembles, including brass, saxophone, string and a jazz combo, will perform selections at this free, public concert at Elizabeth Pastor Recital Hall at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.