Mohican Community Garden Club met Monday, April 8 at the home of Dianne Boley. Members answered roll call by telling what signs of spring they have seen.



For devotions, Linda Yanock read a garden devotional, "Three Rows."



President Unie Kettering presided over the meeting. A thank you note was read from Three Score and Ten for the monetary donation.



Liz Strong had the horticulture report. She gave some practical solutions to common garden problems for gardeners.



Sandy Rowsey demonstrated how to make greeting cards out of cardstock. She then coached as members made cards. The cards and May baskets will be given to friends next month.



While ladies created the cards, Boley served a strawberry jello dessert and home baked cookies with coffee and iced tea.



There is an OAGC Regional meeting, April 24 at the Richland County Fairgrounds.



Apple Valley is selling worm cuttings to enrich the soil.



Next month’s meeting will be at Alice Draper’s home. May baskets will be completed. There also will be the yearly plant exchange.