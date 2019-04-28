The search is over.



The Man of the House has bought a truck after almost a month of searching. It required three weeks of scouring the countryside, stopping at every place that looked remotely like a used car lot, or a vehicle sitting in someone’s yard.



It also involved what seemed like hours sitting at the computer looking up car websites. Son-in-law Jason gets the credit for finding the truck since he was the one who spotted it on some website when he was up here spending the night last week.



On Good Friday, we drove up the mountain to Hendersonville in a pouring rain. I didn’t even get out of the car at the used car lot thinking it would be another wild goose chase. The next thing I knew he sailed off, taking a test drive in a maroon Ford Ranger. A few minutes later he returned and announced we were buying a truck!



After 45 minutes of signing our names on numerous papers, interrupted once by a large clap of thunder followed by a brief power outage when the room went dark and the computer went down, we owned a truck. It would have taken half as long if the salesman would not have shared his entire life story, but apparently he needed to talk.



We decided to wait until Monday to pick the truck up. We had driven up in our Mini-Cooper I never drive because it is a stick shift with six speeds. That meant I would need to be the one to drive it home on the interstate which did not seem at all like a good idea. I hate to drive in rain and adding to that a strange vehicle did not seem wise.



So, today we went down to our insurance company and added the truck to our policy. Armed with the official papers we drove back to the car lot and picked up the truck.



As I write this, The Man of the House is out in our driveway caressing his treasure. He already has a list of things he wants to haul in it so he will be occupied for several days.



I am also happy to report the shoes I ordered online are sitting in my closet waiting for their first adventure. I would have worn them for Easter but they are brown and I needed black to go with my outfit. And speaking of Easter, our dinner turned out just fine. I may have hit on the perfect ham loaf recipe and have written it down for the next time. The cheesy potatoes were a real hit with our Southern guests who are originally from Tennessee. Southern folks are big on macaroni and cheese, so this was a good substitute.



I used our delayed oven timer for only the second time. It made me nervous to think I might have pushed a wrong button. It was such a relief to come in the front door after church and smell food cooking. I had warned our guests if there was an oven failure we would be eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, or cereal. They probably thought I was kidding.