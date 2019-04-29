LOUDONVILLE — St. Peter Catholic Church Mission Society is hosting its annual Buy Me Now (BMN)/Silent Auction on Friday afternoon, May 10 from 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturday, May 11 from 9 a.m. to noon, in the church basement at 220 E. Butler St. in Loudonville. This event benefits local charities.



Organizers say it is the place to find the perfect gift for babies, birthdays, Mother's Day, Father's Day, graduations, weddings or any other occasion.



Available are 125-plus items, including theme baskets, area gift certificates and additional fantastic items.



Items include: 4 tickets to Cedar Point, 2 tickets to Kings Island, COSI; overnights at Put In Bay, Mohican Park Lodge and $50 off one night at Whitetail Lodge; numerous restaurants (Merry Dari, Trails End, Wedgewing, Buckeye Pizza, Whiffletree, Taco Bell, Phase Two; local attractions (Mohican Adventures, Loudonville Canoe Livery, Snow Trails, Tree Frog, Pleasant Hill Golf); Businesses (Kiefers Florist, Stakes IGA, Creative Outlet, Four Seasons, Rhoads, Youngs Sand & Gravel, Buzzards, Meijers, Truax Printing, Strive Fitness and Miller's Hawkins).



Items also from Golf Ball Manufacturer, Hedstrom, Loudonville Drive Thru, Keim Lumber, Mc Mullen Assisted Living, First Knox National Bank, Mohican Gardens, Step 2, Mohican County Store, Loudonville Equity and Micki Kline & Lorna Gillette.



Additional items include: Vera Bradley, American Girl Doll, homemade step stool and magazine rack, custom pottery, embroidered jacket, crocheted hats, baby comforters, longhorn beef and more.



All of these items can be purchased at the BMN designated price. No waiting around to see if you had the highest bid. Of course, silent bids still can be placed and if the item isn't purchased outright, the highest bidder will receive the item. Payment by cash or check.



Special thanks to H & H Custom Homes, LLC and Mansfield Plumbing Products LLC for their monetary donations.



St. Peter Mission Society has been in existence for 72 years and consists of 18 women who want to make a difference in our community. Last year, the society raised $4,100 and its success is due to the generous support from area businesses.